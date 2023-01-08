The shelling is so close it makes you puke, says Kiwi fighting in Ukraine

Kane Te Tai is a former Kiwi soldier currently fighting for Ukrainian military intelligence.

A Kiwi soldier fighting under Ukraine’s military intelligence says he’s prepared to die.

Kane Te Tai, code name Turtle, is fighting in a secretive reconnaissance unit on Ukraine’s front line in the eastern Donetsk region.

After deaths, injuries and resignations, Te Tai now leads the Foreign Reconnaissance Team after only joining in July.

A December article in The New Yorker magazine revealed the existence of the unit and featured Turtle.

It’s the same unit that 28-year-old Kiwi Dominic Abelen was fighting in when he was killed in August, and the two were like brothers.

As Te Tai was interviewed, he had to be careful his phone wasn’t too bright, so as to not give his unit away to any Russian drones flying overhead.

“We live on the line, we just occupy whatever place we can find at the time. If it gets too hot we just find somewhere else,” he told Stuff.

Te Tai is speaking out now because his unit needs to fundraise for the vehicles it uses to move around its area of operation, near the town of Pavlivka.

His unit’s job is primarily reconnaissance, a small mobile force that could reach into Russian land or no-man’s land between the trenches, and destroy a tank or hold a position, before the Ukrainian army moved in.

“Find it, locate it, observe it, report it, attack it.”

Good 4x4 vehicles are a necessity.

Donetsk is known for farming and coal production, and Te Tai described the land as similar to the Canterbury plains.

Kane Te Tai/Supplied Te Tai joined the Foreign Reconnaissance Team in July and is now its leader.

Soldiers try and use the tree lines separating the fields for cover, and trench systems are built through them.

During the winter, the roads and fields are muddy, pocked by craters from Russian artillery barrages.

The Foreign Reconnaissance Team can get the necessities of war – food, bombs, clothing, bullets - just fine.

Reliable working vehicles and parts, and enough for an emergency stockpile, are harder to come by.

The Foreign Reconnaissance Team is reliant on vehicles driven into Ukraine from throughout Europe by volunteers and paying for them with donated money.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Army veteran Kane Te Tai is packing his kit to head to Ukraine with a team of ex-NZDF members and Two Ukrainians, including Anton Malyarov.

“You can use that vehicle until it is blown up or you crash it, unfortunately both those things happen all the time,” Te Tai said.

“The last three vehicles we’ve had, in the last month, they’ve been hit with artillery. Holes in the front, s... just smashed through.”

Unlike the famous International Legion Battalion, which tens of thousands of foreigners have joined since the start of the war, the Foreign Reconnaissance Team is for some of the highly-trained foreign few.

Te Tai served a tour in Afghanistan for the New Zealand Defence Force and thinks of himself as having spent his whole life training to fight.

His team is given autonomy, building trust with local Ukrainian commanders to find out what they want and then formulating missions.

Te Tai was able to talk about one operation the Foreign Reconnaissance Team conducted during a December battle in Pavlivka, first described in the New Yorker article.

Te Tai and a small team of a half-dozen were set to cross a bridge at night and enter a tree line which ran into the centre of the town.

The mission was to see how close they could get to the Russian positions before they were fired on.

“The moment that we got onto the bridge, everything just opened up, rockets, missiles everything. We ran across this bridge and were just trying to scramble to the safest nearest spot.”

Te Tai’s team managed to get into the tree line and into a trench – all in the dark – but the Russians began to shell progressively towards them down the tree line.

Supplied Te Tai was previously working with humanitarian groups before joining the Ukrainian military.

“I remember just looking at everyone in the pit and we all had this look on our faces like, ‘well, the party had to end some time’. We had this feeling of acceptance.”

But, just as the next shell was set to kill the team, it flew off somewhere else and the Russians then began to bomb regressively back along the tree line.

“By divine intervention we missed getting smashed... We all knew we were supposed to die that night.”

Before joining Foreign Reconnaissance, Te Tai was working for a church training Ukrainians in basic military skills.

He was open with people back in New Zealand about what he was experiencing, including old army colleagues.

Kane Te Tai/Supplied The 37-year-old had felt like time was running out and Ukraine was his last chance to fight.

Te Tai described an environment where Kiwis in Ukraine often stayed in touch and worked together, including Dominic Abelen who contacted Te Tai before making the trip.

When Abelen said that he was set to join the International Legion Battalion, Te Tai told Abelen he was hearing bad stories.

“You go there as a foreigner, you get given a weapon, some ammunition, and sit inside a trench and you fight or die, that’s how it’s portrayed.

“People would tell us: 'Thank you for training my son, he didn’t make it back, but I felt he was better off than he was before’,” he said.

Abelen, now with the nickname Tolkien, made his way into the Ukrainian army, but managed to get taken into Ukrainian military intelligence.

Talking to Abelen about what he was doing, Te Tai had had enough of training soldiers and the 37-year-old felt like he was running out of time to fight.

“I told him [Abelen], ‘I’ll jump in with you too’.

Supplied Kiwi soldiers Dominic Abelen, left, and Kane Te Tai fought together in the reconnaissance unit.

“And he [Abelen] was like ‘thank God, cool man’,” said Te Tai.

He ended the volunteer work and a recruiter told Te Tai to get to Lviv where he entered a secretive military intelligence training camp.

Recruits weren’t allowed to use their phones and were closely evaluated for a two-week period.

“Pretty much from the second they take you into the camp, they don’t tell you what’s going on.

“They operate it like a psychological test, to see if you can be just told what to do and not know any other parameters,” he said.

Access to weapons was heavily restricted and there was heavy scrutiny as Ukrainian officials went through candidates’ records and social media, trying to weed out spies and the weak.

“When you talk to someone, it’s always a cover story, you’re never talking to who you think you’re talking to,” Te Tai said.

NZ PARLIAMENT Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to New Zealand's Parliament, urging the country to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against a Russian invasion, and in its effort to rebuild when the conflict ends. His address took place on the morning of Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Then, one morning in July, officials gave Te Tai a contract and drove him to the Foreign Reconnaissance Team in Donetsk.

“As soon as we pulled up... Dom had no shirt on... he said, ‘let’s do some work’.”

“I was like ‘my man!’.”

Abelen had put in a good word for him with Ukrainian intelligence, Te Tai said.

He gave Te Tai the code name of Turtle, after he had originally named himself Talon. Talon was too cool, Abelen said.

Te Tai described new troops arriving for the unit as a big event, a celebration of strengthening the group after the fighting took its toll.

“There’s a high attrition rate either by death, injury, or guys wanting to leave.”

The Foreign Reconnaissance Team currently operates out of a house, planning their missions on a whiteboard.

“We’re normally strapped for time. If we’re not out working we are resting, or we are giving instructions.”

Te Tai said there aren’t ranks in the unit, so while he is the team’s leader, he sits on the same step as the other foreigners in the unit.

He eats Ukrainian food: soups like borscht, and two-minute noodles and toast.

At night Te Tai watches Netflix and YouTube fail compilations to decompress. Sometimes, he hears the Russians shelling, keeping him awake.

When you’re fired on by artillery, you can hear the lifespan of the shell, he said.

Libkos/AP Ukrainian soldiers fire a French-made CAESAR self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions in Donetsk.

He described how shells left the Russian gun with a distant duh-boom, screeching through the air, before exploding somewhere on the Ukrainian side of the line.

Some shells landed far away, but some hit so close to soldiers that the concussion made them puke and made them feel sick for the next day, he said.

“That shit happens like every week.”

About six weeks after Te Tai joined the unit, Abelen was killed during a mission.

“It pissed me off more than anything, it just consolidated for me that I’m not leaving any time soon.”

Te Tai said Abelen didn’t have a death wish, but he was a soldier and fighting was what he had trained for his whole life.

“I could have told him, ‘you are going to die today’ and he would have been like ‘it’s a good day to die’, that’s just who he was.”

Killing didn’t weigh on Te Tai’s mind, he said. He described it as part of the job, and said his views hadn’t changed since Abelen’s death.

“Don’t get me wrong, I don’t find anything glorious about killing young mobilised Russian boys who are crying in their trenches,” he said.

“I’m willing to die, for sure, but I don’t want to die.”

Te Tai has no plans to leave and wants to attend a victory day parade in Kyiv.

“I know we’re going to win, I know that for sure,” he said.

“I’m staying here until I can’t take it any more, or I am dead.”