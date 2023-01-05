In Finland, what you pay on a speeding ticket is based on your income

In Finland, speeding drivers are not slapped with fixed fines. Instead, the Nordic country issues tickets based on an offender’s income.

The Finns operate a “day-fine” system. Payments are calculated by determining an offender’s disposable income for the day – generally, their daily salary divided by two. Then, based on the severity of the offence, the number of “day-fines” can be multiplied.

Finland’s maximum multiplier is 120 days, but there’s no limit on the fines themselves.

“If you are in a good job, you have a quite high income, the ticket is higher,” one police officer told Euro News. “The minimum is €6 (NZ$10) per ‘day-fine’, so it is always at least that, but it can go all the way to tens of thousands.”

In New Zealand, speeding fines range from $30 for a breach of less than 10kph, up to a maximum of $630.

Finland’s unusual system of progressive punishment has been adopted by a number of European countries as a way to penalise wealthy offenders who would otherwise be indifferent to fines.

In 2015, businessman Reima Kuisla was caught driving 103kph in an area with a 80kph speed limit. To calculate his fine, Finnish authorities turned to his 2013 tax return, local media reported at the time.

Kuisla earned €6.5m (NZ$11m) that year, resulting in a €54,000 (NZ$91,000) fine. His offence was deemed worthy of eight “day-fines” of €6750, adding up to the €54,000 penalty.

“Ten years ago I wouldn’t have believed that I would seriously consider moving abroad,” Kuisla fumed on his Facebook page at the time. “Finland is impossible to live in for certain kinds of people who have high incomes and wealth.”

Alessandro Rampazzo/Getty Images Finnish police on the street in Helsinki, Finland.

But the response to Kuisla in Finnish newspapers reflected a lot of local support for the country’s “day-fine” system, which has been in place since 1921.

“This says a lot about the times when the stinkingly rich can’t even take their fines for crimes, but are immediately moving out of the country,” one commenter posted in The Helsingin Sanomat, a daily newspaper and website. “Farewell, we won’t miss you.”