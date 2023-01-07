Kremlin-ordered ceasefire in Ukraine remains uncertain amid mutual mistrust

An uneasy calm in Kyiv on Friday (local time) was broken by air-raid sirens that also blared across the rest of Ukraine despite a Russian ceasefire declaration for the Orthodox Christmas, a truce scorned by Ukrainian officials as a ploy.

No explosions were heard in the capital, however, and reports of sporadic fighting elsewhere in Ukraine were unconfirmed. Clashes there could take hours to become public.

Kyiv residents ventured out into a light dusting of snow to buy gifts, cakes and groceries for Christmas Eve family celebrations, hours after the ceasefire was to have started.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (local time) ordered his forces in Ukraine to observe a unilateral, 36-hour ceasefire. Kyiv officials dismissed the move but didn’t clarify whether Ukrainian troops would follow suit.

READ MORE:

* The next Ukrainian offensive

* Ukrainian rockets kill 63 Russians in deadliest strike on Moscow's troops

* Putin orders 36-hour weekend ceasefire in Ukraine

* In Ukraine, a new wartime debate has emerged: When is Christmas?



Moscow also didn’t say whether its forces would retaliate if Ukraine kept fighting, but the Moscow-appointed head of the Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, said they would.

The Russian-declared truce in the nearly 11-month war began at noon Friday (local time) and was to continue through midnight Saturday (local time).

Air-raid sirens sounded in Kyiv about 40 minutes after the Russian ceasefire was to come into effect. The widely used “Alerts in Ukraine” app, which includes information from emergency services, showed sirens blaring across the country.

Russia's Defence Ministry alleged that Ukrainian forces continued to shell its positions, and said its forces returned fire to suppress the attacks. But it wasn’t clear from the statement whether the attacks and return of fire took place before or after the ceasefire took effect.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP A destroyed Russian tank stands across the road of a church in the town of Sviatohirsk.

The ministry's spokesperson, Igor Konashenkov, reported multiple Ukrainian attacks in the eastern Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions. It was not possible to verify the claims.

Putin’s announcement that the Kremlin’s troops would stop fighting along the more than 1000-kilometre front line and elsewhere was unexpected. It came after the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, proposed a ceasefire for the Orthodox Christmas holiday. The Orthodox Church, which uses the Julian calendar, celebrates Christmas on January 7.

But Ukrainian and Western officials suspected an ulterior motive in Putin’s apparent goodwill gesture. They portrayed the announcement as an attempt by Putin to grab the moral high ground while possibly seeking to snatch the battlefield initiative and rob the Ukrainians of momentum amid their counteroffensive of recent months.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Kremlin of planning the fighting pause “to continue the war with renewed vigour”.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP An Orthodox priest blesses believers during a Christmas church service in Kostyantynivka.

“Now they want to use Christmas as a cover to stop the advance of our guys in the (eastern) Donbas (region) for a while and bring equipment, ammunition and mobilised people closer to our positions,” Zelenskyy said.

He didn't, however, state outright that Kyiv would ignore Putin’s request.

US President Joe Biden echoed Zelenskyy's wariness, saying it was “interesting” that Putin was ready to bomb hospitals, nurseries and churches in recent weeks on Christmas and New Year’s.

“I think (Putin) is trying to find some oxygen,” Biden said.

Mikhail Metzel/AP Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ceasefire has Ukraine officials suspicious.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Washington had “little faith in the intentions behind this announcement,” adding that Kremlin officials ”have given us no reason to take anything that they offer at face value”.

The Institute for the Study of War agreed the truce could be a ruse allowing Russia to regroup.

“Such a pause would disproportionately benefit Russian troops and begin to deprive Ukraine of the initiative,” the think tank said. "Putin cannot reasonably expect Ukraine to meet the terms of this suddenly declared ceasefire, and may have called for the ceasefire to frame Ukraine as unaccommodating and unwilling to take the necessary steps toward negotiations.”

And Anna Borshchevskaya, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute, said whether or not the ceasefire holds, “I don’t take it at face value.”

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP An Orthodox priest offers the holy communion to a woman during a Christmas church service in Kostyantynivka.

“When Russia announces ceasefires, in the way Russia conducts war, there are usually ulterior motives,” she said. “Historically, what the Russian government and Russian military usually do when they announce a ceasefire is to use it as a tactical opportunity, to just take a breather or gain a little bit of space.”

On the streets of Kyiv, some civilians said that they spoke from bitter experience in doubting Russia’s motives.

“Everybody is preparing (for an attack), because everybody remembers what happened on the new year when there were around Iranian drones,” said capitol resident Vasyl Kuzmenko. “But everything is possible.”