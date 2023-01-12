In eastern Ukraine, battle rages for control of Soledar

The fate of the devastated salt-mining city of Soledar in eastern Ukraine hangs in the balance as Russian forces use jets, mortars and rockets to capture the strategic area.

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenksyy said late on Wednesday (local time) that his forces were still holding the city, despite a claim by the Wagner Group, a private Russian military firm, that its troops had seized control.

“The fighting continues,” Zelenksyy said. “The Donetsk direction is holding out. And we do everything, without stopping for a single day, to strengthen Ukrainian defence.”

Soledar’s fall, while unlikely a turning point in the nearly 11-month war, would be a prize for a Kremlin starved of good battlefield news in recent months. It would also offer Russian troops a springboard to conquer other areas of Donetsk province that remain under Ukrainian control, such as the nearby strategic city of Bakhmut.

Donetsk and neighbouring Luhansk province, which together make up the Donbas region bordering Russia, were Moscow’s main stated territorial targets in invading Ukraine, but the fighting has settled mostly into a stalemate.

On the battlefield, a Ukrainian officer near Soledar described a pattern of Russian attacks.

First, the Russians send one or two waves of soldiers, many from the Wagner Group, who take heavy casualties as they probe the Ukrainian defences, he said.

Then, when Ukrainian troops suffer casualties and are exhausted, the Russians send a fresh wave of highly-trained soldiers, paratroopers or special forces.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Ukrainian servicemen fire a mortar towards Russian positions at the frontline near Bakhmut, Ukraine.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, owner of the Wagner Group, claimed again late on Wednesday that his troops had secured a breakthrough.

“Once again I want to confirm the complete liberation and cleansing of the territory of Soledar from units of the Ukrainian army,” Prigozhin wrote on his Russian social media platform. “Civilians were withdrawn. Ukrainian units that did not want to surrender were destroyed.”

Prigozhin claimed about 500 people were killed and that “the whole city is littered with the corpses of Ukrainian soldiers”.

Ukraine’s military, in turn, said late on Wednesday that Russian forces had suffered “huge losses” in the fighting for control of Soledar.

The AP was unable independently to verify either side’s claims.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stopped short of declaring the city’s capture, telling reporters Russian forces had achieved “positive dynamics in advancing” in Soledar.

“Let’s not rush, and wait for official statements,” he added.

Zelenskyy dismissed claims of Russian victory in the city as the work of “propagandists”.

“Now the terrorist state and its propagandists are trying to pretend that some part of our city of Soledar – a city that was almost completely destroyed by the occupiers – is allegedly some kind of Russia’s achievement,” he said in his nightly address.

Soledar, known for salt mining and processing, has little intrinsic value but it lies at a strategic point 10km north of the city of Bakhmut, which Russian forces want to surround.

Taking Bakhmut would disrupt Ukraine’s supply lines and open a route for the Russians to press toward Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, Ukrainian strongholds in Donetsk province.

Soledar’s fall would make “holding Bakhmut much more precarious for Ukraine,” Michael Kofman, the director of Russia Studies at the CAN nonprofit research group in Arlington, Virginia, noted.

The war of attrition, with heavy casualties, may make a Russian victory as deadly as a defeat.

“I don’t think the outcome at Bakhmut is that significant compared to what it costs Russia to achieve it,” Kofman said in a tweet.

Libkos/AP Ukrainian soldiers watch as smoke billows during fighting in Soledar, Ukraine.

The Wagner Group, which now reportedly includes a large contingent of convicts recruited in Russian prisons and constitutes up to a quarter of all Russian combatants in Ukraine, has spearheaded the attack on Soledar and Bakhmut.

Delivering victory in Soledar and Bakhmut after months of Russian frontline difficulties would help Prigozhin increase his clout in what has emerged as somewhat of a rivalry with Russia’s military leadership.

Russian troops have struggled to gain control over Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and another Ukrainian province the Kremlin illegally annexed in September, after incorporating the Crimean Peninsula in 2014. When Russian forces withdrew from Kherson, the battle heated up around Bakhmut.

Putin identified the Donbas region as a focus from the war’s outset, and Moscow-backed separatists have fought there since 2014. Russia captured almost all of Luhansk during the summer. Donetsk escaped the same fate, and the Russian military subsequently poured manpower and resources around Bakhmut.

The Institute for the Study of War said Russian forces were up against “concerted Ukrainian resistance” around Bakhmut.

“The reality of block-by-block control of terrain in Soledar is obfuscated by the dynamic nature of urban combat ... and Russian forces have largely struggled to make significant tactical gains in the Soledar area for months,” the Washington-based think tank said.

Earlier, in an apparent recognition of battlefield setbacks, Russia’s Defence Ministry announced the demotion of the head of Russian forces in Ukraine after only three months on the job.

Russia’s top military officer – the chief of the military’s General Staff, General Valery Gerasimov – was named as the replacement for General Sergei Surovikin, who was demoted to deputy.

During his short time overseeing the troops in Ukraine, Surovikin was credited with strengthening coordination, reinforcing control and introducing a campaign to knock out Ukraine’s public utilities as a pressure tactic.

But he also announced a humiliating withdrawal in November from Kherson, the only regional centre Russian forces had captured just weeks after the Kremlin illegally annexed the area. His demotion signalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin wasn’t fully satisfied with his performance.