'Go down in medical textbooks': Live grenade removed from Ukrainian soldier's chest

A Ukrainian soldier has had successful surgery to remove an unexploded grenade from his chest.

Content warning: Images may upset some readers.

Surgeons in Ukraine have pulled-off a feat like no other – removing a live grenade from a soldier’s chest without it detonating.

Ukraine’s deputy minister of defence Hanna Maliar shared the incredible medical story in a post on Facebook, alongside two images showing an x-ray of the grenade in a soldier’s chest, and a picture of a surgeon holding the grenade following the successful operation.

“Military doctors conducted an operation to remove a VOG grenade, which did not break, from the body of the soldier,” she said in the post.

The deadly weapon had been lodged inside the 28-year-old’s chest, near his heart, during the ongoing conflict with Russia. Maliar explained that two sappers (combat engineers) had been present during the surgery to neutralise the munition.

Facebook A highly experienced surgeon holds the explosive after the successful surgery was performed.

The operation was carried out by one of the most experienced surgeons in Ukraine’s armed forces without using electrocoagulation – a common method to control bleeding during surgery – because “the grenade could detonate at any moment”, Maliar said.

Anton Gerashchenko, Ukraine’s internal affairs ministerial adviser, said the procedure would “go down in medical textbooks”.

“The unexploded part of the grenade was taken from under the heart. The grenade did not explode, but remained explosive,” Gerashchenko said via Telegram.

“There have never been such operations in the practice of our doctors. Similar was during the war in Afghanistan. About the current patient, I can say that he was born in 1994, now he is sent for rehabilitation, his condition is stable. I think this case will go down in medical textbooks,” The Guardian reported Gerashchenko saying.