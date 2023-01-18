Norway archaeologists find 'world's oldest rune stone'

The rune stone found at Tyrifjorden, Norway, is shown at the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo.

Archaeologists in Norway say they have found a rune stone which they believe is the world’s oldest, saying the inscriptions are up to 2,000 years old and date back to the earliest days of the enigmatic history of runic writing.

The flat, square block of brownish sandstone has carved scribbles, which may be the earliest example of words recorded in writing in Scandinavia, according to the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo.

It said it was “among the oldest runic inscriptions ever found” and “the oldest datable rune stone in the world”.

“This find will give us a lot of knowledge about the use of runes in the early Iron Age. This may be one of the first attempts to use runes in Norway and Scandinavia on stone,” said Kristel Zilmer, a professor at University of Oslo, of which the museum is part.

Older runes have been found on other items, but not on stone. The earliest runic find is on a bone comb found in Denmark. Zilmer said that maybe the tip of knife or a needle was used to carve the runes.

The rune stone was discovered in the autumn of 2021 during an excavation of a grave near Tyrifjord, west of Oslo, in a region known for several monumental archaeological finds.

Items in the cremation pit – burnt bones and charcoal – indicate that the runes likely were inscribed between AD1 and 250.

“We needed time to analyse and date the rune stone,” she said to explain why the finding was first announced on Tuesday.

Javad Parsa/AP Researchers inspect a rune stone found at Tyrifjorden, Norway.

Measuring 31cm by 32cm, the stone has several types of inscriptions and not all make linguistic sense.

Eight runes on the front of the stone read “idiberug” – which could be the name of a woman, a man or a family.

Zilmer called the discovery “the most sensational thing that I, as an academic, have had”.

There is still a lot of research to be done on the rock, dubbed the Svingerud stone after the site where it was found.

“Without doubt, we will obtain valuable knowledge about the early history of runic writing,” Zilmer said.

Javad Parsa/AP The discovery has been described as “sensational”.

The rune stone will be exhibited for a month, starting on January 21, at the Museum of Cultural History, which has Norway’s largest collection of historical artefacts, from the Stone Age to modern times.

Runes are the characters in several Germanic alphabets that were used in northern Europe from ancient times until the adoption of the Latin alphabet. They have been found on stones and different household objects.