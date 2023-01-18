Greta Thunberg taken away by police during protest over German coal mine expansion

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was among protesters taken away by police in Germany during a demonstration against plans to demolish a village to make way for a coal mine expansion.

Thunberg travelled to western Germany to participate in weekend demonstration near Luetzerath.

Hundreds of climate activists were involved in the protests in several locations in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia on Tuesday (local time), which came a day after the last two climate activists holed up in a tunnel beneath the village of Luetzerath left the site.

Dozens of climate activists glued themselves to a main street in Germany’s western city of Cologne and to a state government building in Duesseldorf.

Near Rommerskirchen, a group of about 120 activists also occupied the coal railroad tracks to the Neurath power plant, according to police and energy company RWE. Those who refused to leave the tracks were carried away, news agency dpa reported.

In addition, several people occupied a giant digger at the coal mine of Inden, while hundreds of other protesters joined a protest march near Luetzerath. The village itself was evacuated by the police in recent days and is sealed off.

Federico Gambarini/AP Police officers carry Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg away from the edge of the Garzweiler II opencast lignite mine during a protest action by climate activists after the clearance of Luetzerath, Germany.

Several activists ran over to the Garzweiler open pit mine, according to dpa. They stood at the brink of the open pit, which has a sharp break-off edge. Police said it was dangerous and people were prohibited from staying there.

Thunberg was one of several protesters carried away by police from the mine's edge in the afternoon, dpa reported.

One protester was able to enter the mine, RWE said, calling the move “very reckless,” dpa said.

Federico Gambarini/AP Activists and coal opponents walk along the demolition edge of the Garzweiler II opencast lignite mine during a protest.

Police and RWE started evicting protesters from Luetzerath on January 11, removing roadblocks, chopping down treehouses and bulldozing buildings.

Activists have cited the symbolic importance of Luetzerath for years, and thousands of people demonstrated on Saturday against the razing of the village by RWE for the expansion of the Garzweiler coal mine.