How Italy's most wanted Mafia boss was caught on a visit to a cancer clinic

Italy's number 1 fugitive, a Mafia boss convicted of helping to mastermind some of the nation's most heinous slayings, was finally busted when he sought treatment at a private cancer clinic in Sicily after three decades on the run.

Matteo Messina Denaro is now 60, and his health condition helped investigators zero in on him, according to Carabinieri General Pasquale Angelosanto, who heads the police force's special operations squad.

“It all led to today's date (Monday) when he would have come for some tests and treatment'' at the clinic, the Carabinieri general said.

He was captured at La Maddalena clinic in Palermo, an upscale medical facility with a reputation for treating cancer patients, and Italian media said he was undergoing treatment for a year.

“He didn't resist at all,” Carabinieri Colonel Lucio Arcidiacono told reporters.

When asked his name the BBC reported he merely looked up and said: "You know who I am. I am Matteo Messina Denaro."

Carabinieri Top Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro soon after his arrest at a private clinic in Palermo, Sicily, after 30 years on the run. This picture taken from a video released by Italian Carabinieri after his arrest on Monday.

Until that moment, the armed forces could not be certain he was really the Mafia "boss of all bosses".

When dozens of police officers, wearing ski masks, converged on the clinic, local residents knew something big was about to happen.

Messina Denaro was walking to a nearby cafe when he noticed the heavy police presence. He went to turn back, but saw more police closing off the street. He didn't run, the BBC reported. Perhaps he, too, had known it was just a matter of time.

A pair of Carabinieri officers, each holding an arm, walked Messina Denaro down the front steps of the clinic to a waiting black van in pouring rain. He was dressed in a brown leather jacket trimmed in shearling, a matching white-and-brown skull cap and his trademark tinted glasses. His face looked wan and he stared straight ahead.

When Messina Denaro was brought outside, applause rang out on the pavements.

Investigators said he was unarmed and dressed like a typical patient at the clinic, though wearing a watch worth at least 30,000 euros (about NZ$50,400).

Shortly after his arrest, the sun peeked through, and a rainbow could be seen in the sky over the clinic.

Messina Denaro managed to elude arrest despite numerous reported sightings, including in northern Italy.

Palermo Chief Prosecutor Maurizio De Lucia told reporters that the fugitive had used the pseudonym Andrea Bonafede and had an Italian identity card in that name. He used the alias – the surname roughly means “good faith'' in Italian – to book a morning appointment at the clinic.

Carabinieri Italy’s No.1 fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro, centre, leaves an Italian Carabinieri barrack soon after his arrest in Palermo, Sicily.

The homes of Messina Denaro's relatives were wiretapped. The intercepts and monitoring of internet searches on Crohn's disease and liver cancer by Messina Denaro's associates led the police to assume the Mafia boss was seeking treatment, the BBC reported.

Law enforcement officials have long said that such bosses rely on contacts and the confidentiality of fellow mobsters and complicit family members to move them from hideout to hideout, supply food, clean clothing and communication, and a code of silence known as “omerta”.

But Messina Denaro, besides staying in hideouts in Sicily, also travelled overseas while a fugitive, including to Marseille, the French port city, where he underwent surgery some years ago, according to investigators.

Wary of being located through cellphone use, Mafia bosses frequently resort to handwritten notes known as “pizzini”. When Provenzano was nabbed in his rustic hideaway, police found a stash of such notes.

Messina Denaro was tried in absentia and convicted of dozens of murders, including helping to mastermind, along with other Cosa Nostra bosses, a pair of 1992 bombings that killed top anti-Mafia prosecutors and led the Italian state to stiffen its crackdown on the Sicilian crime syndicate. He faces multiple life sentences that he is expected to serve in a maximum security prison and under the particularly restrictive conditions reserved for top organised crime bosses.

He went into hiding a year after those bombings while still a young man, but he was still considered one of Cosa Nostra's top bosses even as a fugitive. Hundreds of police officers were tasked over the years with tracking him, the last of three longtime top-level Mafia bosses who managed to elude capture for decades.

Matteo Messina Denaro was the last godfather of the most ferocious generation of mafiosi.

During his years on the run, he had a series of lovers and passed time by playing video games, according to Italian media reports. Messina Denaro is believed to have fathered two children while a fugitive. One of his girlfriends was arrested and convicted of having hidden him for a time.

On Monday, Italian state TV transmitted what it said was an audio recording of a 1993 appearance by before a Sicilian court. A judge sought to confirm his identity and asked basic questions to fill out documents.

When asked his occupation, he replied “farmer'' and added that his brother was a banker and his four sisters homemakers. For his residence, he cited Castelvetrano, a farm town near Trapani, which was his crime clan's power base and where he was assured of logistics support during his time as a fugitive, according to investigators.

His brother was convicted years ago of Mafia association. One of the sisters was convicted of helping run the crime clan during Messina Denaro's years on the run, Italian news reports said.

In addition to convictions for the killings of prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, Messina Denaro was also found guilty of killing Falcone's wife and several of their bodyguards as well as the grisly murder of a Mafia turncoat's young son, who was abducted and strangled before his body was dissolved in a vat of acid.

Italian Police/AP A composite picture showing a computer generated image released by the Italian Police, right, and a picture of Mafia top boss Matteo Messina Denaro.

He also was among Cosa Nostra bosses convicted of ordering a series of bombings in 1993 that caused fatalities and damaged the Uffizi Galleries in Florence, two major churches in Rome and an art gallery in Milan.

“We captured the last of the massacre masterminds'' of the 1992-1993 Mafia killings, prosecutor De Lucia said. “It was a debt that the Republic owed to the victims of those years.”