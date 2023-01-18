Ukraine: Wagner mercenaries register as ‘management consultancy’ in latest attempt to normalise image

The Wagner Group, a once shadowy Russian militia that now plays a leading role in the Ukraine war, has registered as a legal entity for the first time, posing as management consultants.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman and former petty criminal, long denied founding and bankrolling the private mercenary group that was first used in Syria, before finally acknowledging it last year.

The organisation has emerged as a key power broker in recent months, openly recruiting convicts for the Ukraine war from inside Russian prisons.

Its fighters, some of whom have been implicated in killings of civilians, have made rare battlefield gains for Russia while the Kremlin’s army has been suffering embarrassing defeats in southern and eastern Ukraine.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the ChVK Wagner Centre has been officially registered as a company in Russia, the first legal entity linked to the militia.

The company officially lists “management consulting” as its core activity and a variety of business endeavours from book publishing to aircraft leasing as possible secondary activities. Registering a militia in Russia remains illegal.

The Wagner Group is variously described as a private military company, a network of mercenaries, or a de facto private army of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While its owner is not listed, the company’s director is identified as Alexei Tensin who served as an executive at the Russian state-controlled arms maker Kalashnikov that makes the iconic AK-47 rifles.

The appointment of a prominent and experienced chief executive further legitimises Wagner, a violent organisation operating well outside the law.

The mercenary group, whose fighters filmed themselves killing a defector with a sledgehammer last November, was registered at the address of a new office tower called Wagner Centre that Prigozhin opened in October, saying at the time it would host IT workers willing to “shore up Russia’s defence and security”.

The new company profile was identified by the BBC Russian service, citing a corporate registry.

The move raises further questions about the growing power of Wagner, which has openly challenged Putin’s authority.

Meanwhile, Aleksandr Vucic, the pro-Russian president of Serbia, has voiced concern about Wagner recruitment in his country.

Mural depicts mercenaries of Russia's Wagner Group with a message reading: 'Wagner Group - Russian knights'.

Vucic, who has a good personal relationship with Vladimir Putin, told local television on Tuesday that it was “not fair” of Serbia’s “Russian friends” to call Serbs to go fight in Ukraine.

“Why are you doing this to Serbia? Why is Wagner calling everyone from Serbia when you know that’s against the law?” he said.

Prigozhin, known as Putin’s chef for his previous catering contracts with the Kremlin, insisted in a statement published by his office on Tuesday that there were no Serbian nationals serving in the Wagner militia.

Millionaire Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, shows Russian President Vladimir Putin, around his factory which produces school meals, outside St. Petersburg, Russia in 2010.

While there are no reports of how many fighters Wagner may have hired in Serbia, the Balkan nation, which still bears the scars of the devastating wars in the 1990s, has been a fertile ground for Wagner recruitment ever since the group first surfaced in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Russia destroys Wagner tank

It came as reports emerged on Tuesday that Russian troops had accidentally blown up a tank of Wagner mercenaries in friendly fire, according to an intercepted phone call from the front lines.

Ukraine’s military intelligence published what it said was a conversation between a Russian soldier and his father in which the soldier described confusion on the battlefield in Ukraine.

“We were shooting at them. We blew up their tank and [an armoured vehicle] before we realised it’s our guys,” the unidentified soldier was heard saying.

The man also claimed that Wagner had sustained heavy casualties in Ukraine but the defence ministry “is not even counting them”.

It was not immediately possible to verify the authenticity of the call, but Ukraine regularly intercepts Russian communications on unsecured lines.