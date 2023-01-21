Romanian judge grants 30-day extension of Andrew Tate's detention

A judge in Romania has granted prosecutors another request to extend by 30 days the arrest of Andrew Tate, the social media personality who has been detained in the country for weeks as prosecutors investigate a case of human trafficking and rape, an official said Friday (local time).

Tate, 36, a British-US citizen who has 4.7 million followers on Twitter, was initially detained on December 29, in Bucharest, Romania’s capital, on charges of being part of an organised crime group, human trafficking and rape.

His brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women are also detained in the same case.

READ MORE:

* Andrew Tate case: Romania tows luxury cars, other assets

* Andrew Tate plays a character in misogynistic videos, says lawyer as former kickboxer appears in court

* Andrew Tate loses appeal to end detention in Romania

* Just who is Andrew Tate, the so-called 'king of toxic masculinity'?



Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson from Romania’s anti-organised crime agency DIICOT, told The Associated Press that prosecutors on Thursday requested the second 30-day extension to keep all four in detention while investigations continue.

That request was granted on Friday, Bolla said.

The judge’s decision came after all four lost an appeal last week at a Bucharest court, which ruled to uphold a judge’s December 30 move to uphold an earlier decision to extend their arrest from 24 hours to 30 days.