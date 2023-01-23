President of Ireland calls for homework to be banned

The President of Ireland Michael D Higgins has called for homework to be banned.

Higgins answered a variety of questions from schoolchildren in a segment of RTE’s news2day - a current affairs and news programme for children.

When it came to the issue of homework, Higgins said: “The time in school is an educational experience, and it should get finished at school and people should be able to use their [free] time for other creative things.”

Higgins encouraged children “to stay curious about everything”.

The former arts minister also relayed the importance of friendship.

READ MORE:

* The passport which has joined Japan as the most powerful thanks to Stuff

* Watch: Video shows the President of Ireland's dog stealing the spotlight while he gives a serious speech



“And I think an important thing is ... to make sure that there’s no one left without friendship and that people belong. And we will all do individual things ... but I think friendships that you make will in fact always be great memories and that is so important.

To celebrate our birthday, we have an exclusive interview - with President Michael D Higgins! The questions came from you in an answer to our Question of the Week and our reporters for the day were from Littleton National School in County Tipperary. pic.twitter.com/E1KCdhwYgZ — RTÉ news2day (@news2dayRTE) January 20, 2023

“And also have the courage to stand your own ground and let other children be allowed the space of standing their ground too because none of us are the same.

“We’re all unique but at the same time we have a lot going for us.”

Higgins was also asked about his dogs, his official trips abroad, his favourite subject in school, differences between now and when he was a child and his favourite book.