Russian dissident helps troops flee Ukraine for West

As Vladimir Osechkin spoke, plainclothes police officers stood guard, watchful and wary. The Russian dissident has powerful enemies in Moscow and he was under no illusions about what would await him if he were seized by Kremlin agents. "They wouldn't even arrest me. They would just take me immediately to a garbage dump near Moscow and dissolve me in acid."

Before the war in Ukraine, Osechkin, 41, made international headlines when his gulagu.net website released leaked videos of horrific torture within Russian prisons. Since Putin's invasion he has focused on helping Russian soldiers to flee to the West so they can provide testimony for war crimes investigations, including against the Wagner Group of Russian mercenaries.

Last month Konstantin Yefremov, a Russian lieutenant, became the latest soldier to escape Russia with Osechkin's help. After resigning from the army Yefremov said he was called a traitor by senior officers and threatened with prison. Now safely in Mexico, where he is applying for political asylum in the United States, he has spoken out about the brutal torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian troops.

Although he declined to reveal exactly how he had escaped Russia, citing the need for secrecy, Yefremov told The Times: "If it wasn't for Vladimir Osechkin I wouldn't have been able to get out of the country and tell the truth about what I saw in Ukraine."

READ MORE:

* Former Wagner Group mercenary seeking asylum detained in Norway

* Russia claims progress in eastern Ukraine; Kyiv craves tanks

* Russian military gives credit to Wagner mercenaries for capture of Soledar

* In eastern Ukraine, battle rages for control of Soledar



Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP Vladimir Osechkin is helping Russian soldiers to flee to the West so they can provide testimony for war crimes investigations. Russian soldiers pictured here preparing a mortar "Sani" in Ukraine.

Osechkin also helped to extract Nikita Chibrin, a Russian soldier whose unit was stationed in Bucha, Pavel Filatyev, a paratrooper, and Andrei Medvedev, a former Wagner commander. The US recently designated Wagner a transnational criminal organisation.

Medvedev, 26, crossed into Norway last month after fighting with Wagner in Bakhmut, the Ukrainian town that has had some of the heaviest battles of the war. Osechkin helped Medvedev to evade arrest, or worse, after he deserted and went on the run in Russia.

While he was still in Russia Medvedev told Osechkin by video link that he had witnessed the executions of ten Wagner fighters who had deserted or refused orders. He also said that Wagner mercenaries had killed captive Ukrainian servicemen.

Medvedev's revelations, which have so far been viewed more than a million times on YouTube, were a blow to Wagner's efforts to recruit tens of thousands of Russian convicts for the "meat grinder" of Bakhmut. "Within two to three days all the prisoners knew about the video. They started to realise the truth," Osechkin told me during an interview at a hotel in central Oslo.

Medvedev said he had made a desperate dash for the Norwegian border last month, dodging bullets that were fired by pursuing Russian border guards. The stakes were high. Last year Yevgeny Nuzhin, a fighter in Medvedev's unit who deserted and spoke out against the war, was bludgeoned to death with a sledgehammer by a suspected Wagner agent. Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-linked tycoon who heads Wagner, said that Nuzhin had died "a dog's death".

Osechkin, a former businessman who was born in Samara, central Russia, spent four years in a Russian prison on fraud charges that he said were trumped up by corrupt police officers. He was released in 2011 and set up gulagu.net, which translates as "No to the Gulag". He left Russia in 2015 and has been a thorn in the Kremlin's side since.

He would not identify the other Russians whom he has helped to leave Russia over security concerns but he said that among them were a retired three-star Russian general and an official in Russia's prison service. Both have information about war crimes that they are willing to share with investigators, he said. A Ukrainian national police document seen by The Times noted the "important data" that Osechkin had provided about the atrocities carried out by Putin's forces.

Osechkin admitted that he struggled with the ethical problems involved in assisting Russian soldiers. "It's morally tough for me every time," he said. "But I have to weigh up my own emotions and the value of their testimonies for the investigations. Either we do this or they stay within Putin's regime, where they remain silent and do not testify."

Mikhail Klimentyev Vladimir Osechkin is helping Russian soldiers flee in order to testify against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime.

He has good reason to be concerned about his security. In September he survived an assassination attempt at his family home in the south of France. He had been tipped off in advance that a Kremlin-linked killer had been deployed to assassinate him. When he saw a red sniper's dot, he and his wife and children dived to the floor. The shots missed.

He fears that it is just a matter of time before the Kremlin's killers get to him. "I'm a target. Such security measures aren't implemented for nothing," he said, gesturing at the tight-lipped French and Norwegian police officers behind him. "I might not have long left to live and so I want to do everything I can right now. I'm not conserving my strength for the future. This is, essentially, a suicide mission."

Things did not go entirely smoothly when he met Medvedev in Oslo. On Friday, at a restaurant in the centre of the city, the former Wagner commander, sullen and on edge, swore and shouted at Osechkin because he felt he was not paying him enough attention.

The Norwegian police are questioning Medvedev about his experiences in Ukraine but say that he is not suspected of any crime beyond illegally crossing the border.

Osechkin has no illusions about Medvedev. "He is mentally unstable," he said. "And, yes, we understand his whole background, but no matter how much we condemn him, we should not send him back to Russia to be beaten to death with a sledgehammer, right? We should let the courts decide what to do with him."

Despite the dangers Osechkin and his allies are determined to continue their fight. "Russia is like a huge ship with a bunch of nuclear weapons," he said. "And we want to stop it. Our task is to get people off. Some of them will bring with them flash drives with important information, some will loosen a few screws, and so on, until the boat begins to sink."

- The Times, London