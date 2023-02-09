Zelenskyy thanks UK for 'delicious tea and powerful planes' in fleeting visit

In his second trip abroad since the Russian invasion of his country almost a year ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Britain to deliver warplanes to ensure a victory that would "change the world”.

Speaking to both houses of Parliament, Zelenskyy said that when he visited the United Kingdom two years ago, he thanked officials for the "delicious English tea... and I will be leaving Parliament today thanking all of you in advance for powerful English planes”.

After the United States, Britain is the largest donor of military assistance to Ukraine. It has committed US$2.8 billion (NZ$4.44b) so far, according to a recent parliamentary briefing paper, and has pledged to match that in 2023.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers had come to Britain for training - and dozens more arrived last week to learn to master the Challenger 2 tanks that his government has promised to deliver next month.

Going forward, he announced, training would be extended to Ukrainian marines and fighter jet pilots. The government also announced a fresh round of sanctions that targeted "Putin's war machine and financial networks.”.

But while Sunak said "everything is on the table”, committing fighter jets is something Britain and other Western allies have been reluctant to do.

"When it comes to fighter combat aircraft, they are of course part of the conversation," Sunak said in a joint news conference at a British training camp. "That's why we've announced today that we will be training Ukrainian air force on Nato standard platforms, because the first step in being able to provide this advanced aircraft is to have soldiers or aviators who are capable of using them."

Sunak's spokesperson said the prime minister had asked the defence secretary, Ben Wallace, to investigate "what jets we might be able to give, but, to be clear, this is a long-term solution rather than a short-term capability”.

Alberto Pezzali/AP Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Downing Street.

Zelenskyy is next set to head to Paris, where he will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the French presidency confirmed in a news release. The three leaders are scheduled to hold a joint news conference before dining together.

Zelenskyy said he would meet with other European Union leaders on Thursday (local time), a day the EU is holding a summit in Brussels.

While in Britain, Zelenskyy also met with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. Charles, in his signature pinstripes, greeted the Ukrainian leader, in his trademark olive green, saying, "We've all been worried about you and thinking about your country for so long." The two spoke for about a half-hour, and tea was served.

In his remarks to Parliament, Zelenskyy said: "In Britain, the king is an air force pilot, and in Ukraine today, every air force pilot is a king." Charles trained as a jet pilot with the Royal Air Force in the 1970s.

Aaron Chown Britain's King Charles III holds an audience with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy continued: "Because they are so few, they are so precious that we, the servants of our kings, do everything possible and impossible to make the world provide us with modern planes to empower and protect pilots who will be protecting us." He then presented the helmet of a Ukrainian pilot to the speaker of the House of Commons, inscribed with the phrase: "We have freedom, give us wings to protect it."

Zelenskyy's first international trip since the invasion was in December, when he travelled to Washington to address a joint meeting of Congress and rally for continued US support. He stopped in Poland on his return home to Ukraine.

Such is the security operation around these trips that Downing Street announced his visit only a few hours before the aircraft carrying Zelenskyy arrived at London's Stansted Airport on Wednesday (local time) - a moment broadcast live on the BBC.

"We know freedom will win; we know Russia will lose," he said in the House of Commons, as lawmakers broke out into thunderous applause. "We know the victory will change the world, and this will be the change that the world has long needed," he said. "The United Kingdom is marching with us towards the most important victory of our lifetime."

Britain sees itself as playing a leading role on Ukraine, and Sunak, like his predecessors, is an outspoken supporter.

But Malcolm Chalmers, the deputy director general of Rusi, a military think tank, said Western powers were reluctant to hand over warplanes because of "the eternal debate about escalation risk" and also the practical concerns: "You can't simply hand over a Western fighter plane and expect it to be used."

Nonetheless, he said the offer of pilot training was a "significant signal - it's the UK saying, 'Over time, we support Ukraine's ambition to operate Western fighter aircraft' and recognising the reality is something you can't do overnight. It's much more complicated to train a fighter pilot than a tank driver, and that shouldn't be forgotten."

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson has argued that the West should be more willing to send Ukraine sophisticated planes. He was not speaking on behalf of the British government.

"Give the Ukrainians the tools to finish the job. Give them the deep-fire artillery systems, give them the tanks, give them the planes, because they have a plan. They know what they need to do," he said in a recent speech at the Atlantic Council in Washington.

Although this was the first time the Ukrainian leader addressed the British Parliament in person, he did speak to lawmakers last year via video and received a standing ovation.

Asked by a reporter for his impressions of his time out of Ukraine, "under a peaceful sky," Zelenskyy said his visit was focused on conveying gratitude and the urgent need for weapons. "Although yes, London is a very beautiful city, it's a shame I don't have time for this."