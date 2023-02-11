Russian missile flew just outside Nato airspace, Romania says

A Russian missile fired at Ukraine crossed over Moldova on Friday morning (local time) and came within 35km of the border of Romania, a Nato member, prompting the Romanians to scramble two fighter jets that were on an exercise under Nato command, the Romanian Defence Ministry has said.

The incident was part of the latest Russian barrage of strikes and Ukraine’s top general, Valery Zaluzhny, had initially charged that two Kalibr missiles had violated Romanian airspace – a potentially inflammatory move that could have put pressure on Nato to respond.

The Romanian Defence Ministry, however, said that it had detected “an aerial target launched from the Black Sea from a ship of the Russian Federation, near the Crimean Peninsula, most likely a cruise missile,” which flew over Ukrainian territory, then crossed into Moldova “and reentered the Ukrainian airspace without intersecting, at any time, the airspace of Romania”.

“The closest point of the target’s trajectory to Romania’s airspace was recorded by the radar systems approximately 35km north-east of the border,” the ministry said, adding that at 10.38am two MiG-21 Lancer fighter jets “were redirected to the northern area of Romania to supplement the reaction options”.

READ MORE:

* Russian dissident helps troops flee Ukraine for West

* Vladimir Putin is about to make shock gains in Ukraine

* Vladimir Putin 'gave guarantee' he would not kill Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy at secret summit

* Inside the Moldovan enclave where locals live in constant fear of Russian invasion



“After about two minutes the situation was clarified,” the ministry said in its statement, “and the two aircraft resumed their original mission”.

Throughout the war, Nato countries have supplied Ukraine with huge stocks of weapons, intelligence, and economic support but have assiduously sought to avoid any indication of a direct conflict with Russia.

Andreea Alexandru/AP A Russian missile came within 35km of Nato airspace, Romania says.

In a statement posted to his Telegram channel, Zaluzhny, the Ukrainian general, said “at 10.18am, two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles crossed the state border of Ukraine with the Republic of Moldova. At approximately 10.33am, these missiles crossed Romanian airspace. After that, they again entered the airspace of Ukraine at the crossing point of the borders of the three states.”

While Romania denied that account, Moldovan officials confirmed the violation of their airspace.

In response Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu ordered “the urgent summoning” of Russia’s ambassador in Chisinau, Oleg Vasnetsov, “to indicate the unacceptable violation of our airspace ... by a Russian missile today,” a statement by the ministry said.

“We strongly reject the recent unfriendly actions and statements in relation to the Republic of Moldova, a fact considered absolutely unacceptable by our people,” ministry spokesman Daniel Voda said.

“We call on the Russian Federation to stop the military aggression against the neighbouring country which is causing numerous loss of human lives and material destruction.”