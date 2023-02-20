US warns China against arming Russian troops in Ukraine

The United States has warned China is considering providing arms and ammunition to Russia for the first time since the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US has long been concerned that China would eventually provide weapons to Russia, pointing to Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s promise to Russian President Vladimir Putin of a partnership with “no limits” when they met just weeks before Russian troops crossed the border.

“We’ve been watching this very, very closely,” Blinken said in a recent interview after meeting with Wang Yi, China’s most senior foreign policy official.

“For the most part, China has been engaged in providing rhetorical, political, diplomatic support to Russia, but we have information that gives us concern that they are considering providing lethal support to Russia in the war against Ukraine ... it was important for me to share very clearly with Wang Yi that this would be a serious problem.”

With Putin determined to show some progress on the battlefield as the war nears the one-year mark, Russian forces have been on the offensive in eastern Ukraine.

“The Ukrainians are holding very strong, the Russians are suffering horrific losses in this effort,” Blinken said. He estimated that Russia has 97% of its ground troops in Ukraine.

The Russians are also eager to capture more territory before Ukraine receives the more advanced weapons recently pledged by the US and its European allies.

Sergei Bobylev/AP Russia and China pledged a partnership with "no limits" in a joint declaration in February 2022.

US Senator Lindsey Graham said the world should “come down hard on China” if it provides lethal weapons to Russia and he advised Chinese leaders against doing so.

“To the Chinese, if you jump on the Putin train now, you’re dumber than dirt,” he said. “It would be like buying a ticket on the Titanic after you saw the movie. Don’t do this.”

Graham said it would be the “most catastrophic thing that could happen to the US-China relationship ... that would change everything forever.”

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have been heightened in recent weeks after the US shot down what it says was a Chinese spy balloon. China insists it was used mainly for meteorological research and was blown off course.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the United Nations, also expressed her concern about any effort by the Chinese to arm Russia, saying “that would be a red line”.

Retired US General Jack Keane said the Biden administration’s decision to expose China’s possible readiness to supply arms to Russia may dissuade them from doing so.

“I think coming out and exposing [it] ... China will pull back after that public exposure,” Keane said.