Beatrix, former Dutch queen, breaks wrist in skiing accident

Dutch Princess Beatrix, former Queen of the Netherlands

Princess Beatrix, the 85-year-old former Dutch queen, has undergone surgery after breaking her wrist in a skiing accident, the Royal House announced Monday.

The accident happened last Friday (local time).

The princess “has undergone surgery for the break and returned to the Netherlands”, the Royal House said in a statement.

She was “otherwise in good health and will recover at home”.

Beatrix reigned for 33 years until abdicating in favour of her son, Willem-Alexander, who was crowned in 2013.

The second of her three sons, Johan Friso, died in 2013.

His death came 18 months after he was left with grave brain injuries caused when he was caught in an avalanche while skiing in Austria.