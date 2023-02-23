The curious case of a jealous boar that got a restraining order

Woody the boar became “jealous of everything”, his former owner said. (File photo not of Woody.)

A less-than-wild boar named Woody has found a new home in the Pyrenees after becoming entangled in a spat involving social media, animal activists and the French state.

The 90kg animal has been taken in by a zoo in Les Angles, near the Andorra border, after making life impossible for Veronique Consolo. The paramedic, in her 50s, rescued Woody as a tiny marcassin (piglet), fed it with a baby's bottle and raised it in her garden.

Consolo and Woody made national news last year when she mobilised social media and earned 76,400 signatures after the authorities seized the boar to enforce a law banning the domestication of wild animals.

The state administrator relented and Consolo regained custody of the adolescent sanglier in spring last year, but soon came to regret it. After "imprinting" on its owner, treating her as its mother, the muscular boar became violently possessive, attacking animals and people and trying to kill a Vietnamese pig that Consolo had bought to keep it company.

"As soon as he loses sight of me, he panics. He is jealous of everything. All my animals are in danger," she said. An operation to neuter Woody did not improve his behaviour.

"I became his only reference. I could only leave to go to the doctor. My mother did the shopping," she told Sud-Ouest newspaper.

Woody would not have survived long if released into the countryside, which is home to a large population of untamed boar. Consolo was close to having the animal put down when she received unexpected help from her earlier adversary, Jerome Auplat, the head of the state's environment police. He arranged for Woody's relocation to the mountain animal park, which houses deer and other local fauna.

Consolo turned against Vida, the pro-animal charity that had encouraged her to adopt the animal. She had responded to an appeal from Vida in 2021 to adopt the piglet after it was found in the Var region of the Mediterranean, an area of intense boar shooting. The charity "did not tell me the truth" about the difficulty of adopting a wild animal, she said.

Vida said Consolo's case was an exception. Christophe Landais, the head of the charity, said: "We were always there for her."

Auplat said the story of Woody was a lesson for animal lovers who believed they could "adopt" large wild animals.

Consolo had been the victim, he said, adding: "There are human feelings. One understands that. But the law is there to protect animals and humans."

- THE TIMES, LONDON