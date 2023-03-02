Russia to imprison critics of Wagner Group mercenaries for 15 years

Russia will make it a criminal offence punishable by up to 15 years in prison to criticise paramilitary organisations such as the Wagner Group that are fighting for Moscow in Ukraine.

The move came after Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-linked tycoon who heads the Wagner mercenaries, complained that it was impossible to prosecute people who “discredit” his fighters.

Under a law introduced a year ago people can be charged with discrediting or spreading “fake news” only about Russia’s forces, not paramilitary groups.

Wagner mercenaries have been accused of torture, killings and rape in Ukraine, Syria and Africa.

A former Wagner fighter who spoke out against Prigozhin last year was later bludgeoned to death with a sledgehammer.

Although private military companies are illegal, Wagner has been praised by state television and pro-Kremlin officials. It has opened an office in St Petersburg, President Putin’s home town.

“This initiative will protect everyone who today is risking their lives to ensure the security of the country and our citizens,” Vyacheslav Volodin, the parliamentary speaker and one of Putin’s close allies, said.

The law would also protect murderers and rapists freed from prisons to fight for Wagner.

Last month, Prigozhin was embroiled in a bitter row with defence chiefs, accusing them of depriving Wagner of munitions. He said a failure to supply shells to his fighters was an act of treason.

The dispute was the most serious case of in-fighting in Russia since the start of the war, but the new law indicates that Wagner has powerful allies.

More than 5800 criminal cases have been opened in Russia against people for discrediting the armed forces over the past year, OVD-Info, the rights group, said

Kremlin critics such as Ilya Yashin have been imprisoned for up to eight and a half years for condemning Russian atrocities in Ukraine.

In Yefremov, 320km south of Moscow, a father and his 12-year-old daughter are on the run after he was charged with discrediting the army over an anti-war painting she produced during a school art lesson.

Alexei Moskalev, 54, said that their home was raided by FSB officers who took the girl to a children’s home and beat him up in custody. He was released and rescued his daughter, he said, and they were in hiding.

Valery Fadeev, the head of the Kremlin’s human rights council, said this week that Russia should legally define “Russophobia” and, if necessary, introduce a new law to prosecute people guilty of it.

With up to 70,000 fatalities, Russia has suffered more combat deaths in the first year of the war than in all wars since 1945 combined, the US-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies said.

