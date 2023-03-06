Greek PM asks for forgiveness as violent protests erupt over deadly train crash

New protests have erupted in Greece over the deadly train crash that killed 57 people in the nation’s worst ever rail disaster, despite an apology from the prime minister.

On Sunday (local time), Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis asked for forgiveness from the victims’ families, saying in a statement “we cannot, will not, and must not hide behind human error”.

“I owe everyone, and especially the victims’ relatives, a big apology, both personal and on behalf of all who governed the country for many years,” Mitsotakis said.

“In 2023, it is inconceivable that two trains move in different directions on the same track and no one notices.”

READ MORE:

* Greek transport minister resigns as train crash death toll rises to 43

* 'Dangerous and outdated' rail system prompts worker strike after Greek train disaster



The deadly collision has sparked widespread outrage across the country, with protesters demanding accountability and better safety standards on the rail network.

Demonstrations outside the Greek parliament in Athens turned violent on Sunday with some protesters throwing petrol bombs at police and setting fire to rubbish bins.

Police used tear gas and stun grenades to clear the area of about 12,000 people, authorities said. Five people were arrested and seven police officers were injured when pieces of marble, rocks, bottles and firebombs were thrown at officers.

Yorgos Karahalis/AP A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during clashes in Athens, Greece.

Aggelos Barai/AP Protesters clash with riot police in Athens, Greece.

Protesters had earlier released hundreds of black balloons to commemorate the dead. One sign read “down with killer governments”. Another said “this crime should not be covered up, we will be the voice of all the dead”.

Mitsotakis, the prime minister, initially said the crash resulted from a “tragic human error”. Opposition parties pounced on the remark, accusing him of trying to cover up the state’s role in the tragedy.

He has since promised a swift investigation into the collision, as well as a commission to investigate decades of rail mismanagement.

Yorgos Karahalis/AP Protesters release hundreds of black balloons to commemorate those killed in the train crash.

The 59-year-old stationmaster accused of directing the two trains onto the same track was charged with negligent homicide on Sunday.

His lawyer suggested his client was not the only one to blame, telling reporters that more than one stationmaster should have been working in the area at the time of the collision.

“For 20 minutes, he was in charge of [train] safety in all central Greece,” the lawyer said.

Greek media have reported that the automated signalling system in the area of the crash was not functioning, making the stationmaster’s mistake possible.

Stationmasters along that part of Greece’s main line communicate with each other and with train drivers via two-way radios, and the switches are operated manually.

A retired railway union leader, Panayotis Paraskevopoulos, told Greek newspaper Kathimerini that the signalling system in the area malfunctioned six years ago and was never repaired.