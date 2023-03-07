Spain calls for cleanup years after collision saw four nuclear bombs accidentally fall near village

Eighty days after it fell into the ocean following the January 1966 midair collision between a nuclear-armed B-52G bomber and a KC-135 refuelling tanker over Palomares, Spain, this B28FI nuclear bomb was recovered from 869 metres of water and lifted aboard the USS Petrel.

A mid-air collision dumped four US hydrogen bombs near a southern Spanish village nearly 60 years ago – and now Spain is asking America to begin procedures to remove soil contaminated with radioactivity.

Three fell near the village of Palomares and one fell into the sea.

None of the bombs exploded, but the plutonium-filled detonators on two went off, spreading several kilograms of highly radioactive plutonium 239 across the landscape around Palomares.

The Foreign Ministry said there would be no more details given on the petition until there is an official reply from the US.

Spain and the US signed a statement of intent in 2015 to negotiate a binding agreement to further restore and clear up the Palomares site and arrange for the disposal of the contaminated soil at an appropriate site in the US. But for several reasons no agreement was ever signed.

The bombs fell on January 17, 1966, when a US B-52 bomber and a refuelling plane crashed into each other, killing seven of 11 crew members. There were no fatalities on the ground.

The accident happened during the height of the Cold War when it was US policy to keep nuclear-armed warplanes in the air constantly near the Soviet border.

The 2015 statement said that immediately following the accident both countries set about securing the area, removing contaminated soil and decontaminating the land. It said that they have since been monitoring and analysing contamination levels.

US AIR FORCE A US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress.

The Spanish state news agency EFE said some 50,000 cubic metres of land over 44 plots were affected. The government has since been renting the land from its owners to keep it protected and now hopes to expropriate it.

Leading Spanish daily El País, which published the story on the petition Monday, said the request had been presented several months ago and that the US reaction so far had been positive.

The newspaper said Spain was pushing for a quick agreement as the country will be holding general elections in December.