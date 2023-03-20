Emmanuel Macron to face showdown vote on pensions

French President Emmanuel Macron faces a critical confidence vote today in an attempt led by MPs of the hard right and left to bring down his government amid widespread anger over his executive order to enact a pension reform without a parliamentary vote.

The two biggest opposition blocs, Marine Le Pen's right-wing National Rally and the left-wing alliance the New Ecological and Social Popular Union, have joined in backing a motion of censure that, if passed, would force Elisabeth Borne, the prime minister, to resign along with her cabinet.

Macron's Renaissance bloc in the National Assembly is at risk because it does not hold an absolute majority but the vote is unlikely to pass because most MPs in the conservative Republicans party are unlikely to back it.

The vote comes amid strikes in the public sector and oil refineries after a weekend of protest by tens of thousands of people against the law to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. Two-thirds of the country opposed the reform before Macron used his power to bypass parliament on Thursday (local time) an hour before a final reading that seemed likely to fail. More than 80% of the country disapproves of the bypass, known as "article 49.3".

READ MORE:

* Big stink in Paris over plan to raise retirement age, garbage left to reek in the streets

* Violent protests in France over raising of retirement age

* Why France is arguing about work, and the right to be lazy



Union leaders appealed for a fresh round of strikes and protests this week to force Macron to abandon the reform, which will pass into law unless the censure vote is passed.

In violent protests on Saturday, more than 80 people were arrested in Paris and dozens more around the country. The constituency office in Nice of Eric Ciotti, the Republicans leader, was vandalised, while Paris refuse collectors vowed to continue a two-week strike that has left 10,000 tonnes of rubbish on the streets.

The president, whose approval rating has dropped to 28%, has vowed not to bend. The retirement reform is vital to prevent France from sinking deeper into national debt, which is one of the highest in Europe. The president is expected to address the crisis on television this week.

Peter Dejong/AP French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte meet in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Macron visits Rutte in the Netherlands, with Ukraine, migration among issues on the agenda. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Bruno Le Maire, the finance minister, said that French fears were understandable "but we will definitely not improve things by denying economic reality".

Olivier Dussopt, the labour minister, said the reform was "too important to take the risk of playing Russian roulette".

THE TIMES, LONDON.