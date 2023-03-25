Ghost ships may hold clue to the riddle of the bombing of Putin's pipeline

One evening last September the P524 Nymfen, a Danish naval vessel that tracks suspicious Russian shipping, made an unexpected detour from its usual patrol route.

For the first time in years, it skirted the Baltic island of Bornholm and made its way northeast to the outer fringe of Denmark's estimated radar range. It paused for half an hour, turned around and switched off its transponder, vanishing for several hours from international tracking systems. Minutes later a Swedish air force surveillance aircraft began prowling back and forth nearby and a Swedish corvette set off for the site at speed before circling the waters.

Four days after that the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, a highly controversial project built to pump Russian natural gas directly to Germany, were knocked out by three underwater explosions in the same area, powered by the equivalent of about 500 kilograms of TNT.

Six months on, this audacious act of apparent sabotage is turning into one of the great geopolitical whodunits of the 21st century. Suspicion has been variously cast on the Ukrainians, the Russians, the Americans and even, fleetingly, on the British and Poles. Fragments of clues have given rise to a profusion of theories, each seemingly stranger than the next.

The unusual Danish manoeuvres in the days before the blasts, first noted by the independent Danish researcher Oliver Alexander and verified by The Times through navigation records provided by Marine Traffic, the ship tracking database, suggest there may be a few twists left in the story yet.

"It does appear that this Danish surveillance vessel went around the explosion sites for a reason," said Jacob Kaarsbo, a former Danish intelligence officer who is now a senior analyst at Think Tank Europa in Copenhagen.

Curiouser and curiouser

The bombings, which tore gaping holes in both strands of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and one of Nord Stream 2's, are a detective's nightmare. For one thing, there were naval exercises by Poland, the Baltic states and Russia in the southern Baltic in the days before the incident, as well as Nato's vast Baltops 22 wargame two months earlier.

For another, there are at least three concurrent national investigations by Denmark, Sweden and Germany, patchily co-ordinated, while US navy ships have also been spotted loitering around the scene of the crime.

AP A leak from Nord Stream 2 is seen on September 28, 2022.

Sources briefed on the German inquiry, which is led by the country's top prosecutor with a relatively small number of police officers said to be dedicated to the case full time, say it is still nowhere near reaching a conclusion. "We genuinely don't know who did it," one official said.

Out of this profusion of potential suspects and half-clues, four main theories have emerged into the public eye: one probably wrong, one possible but perplexing, and two tantalisingly incomplete. The first of these is the shakiest. In early February Seymour Hersh, the veteran US investigative journalist who exposed the My Lai massacre in Vietnam and the horrors of Abu Ghraib, published a long essay based on interviews with a single anonymous source. The bombs, Hersh claimed, had been planted by CIA divers with assistance from Norway.

On closer inspection, however, much of the story disintegrated as Alexander and other researchers exposed numerous inaccuracies.

Six men in a boat

The second and most widely discussed theory trickled out into the daylight earlier this month after a low-profile meeting in Washington between US President Joe Biden and Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor.

A vaguely worded report in The New York Times claimed there was intelligence pointing to a Russian or Ukrainian-speaking culprit, possibly a Russian opposition group or a network supporting Ukraine but acting without the knowledge or approval of its government.

Hours later Die Zeit and two German public broadcasters released their own version of events, apparently founded on leaks from the German investigation.

AP A large disturbance in the sea near the Nord Stream pipelines.

It began with a Polish company chartering a yacht from the German port of Rostock. The six crew - a captain, a doctor, two divers and two diving assistants - were said to have travelled into the country on professionally forged passports, possibly in at least one case Bulgarian, to obscure their true nationalities.

The yacht was subsequently identified as the Andromeda, a 15-metre Bavaria Cruiser 50 with several cabins and 75 square metres of space below decks, available for EUR3000 (NZ$5200) a week. It set sail on September 6, first mooring at Wiek on the nearby island of Rugen, returning several days later by way of the tiny Danish island of Christianso. When German investigators finally searched the boat on January 18, they are said to have found traces of explosives on board.

While the Ukrainian government insists it had nothing to do with the bombing, the paper trail behind the company that rented the yacht is alleged ultimately to lead to a Ukrainian. The wealthy business magnate's identity is an open secret among European diplomats and security officials.

Baltic red hearing

Christianso, a speck of rock so minute that the surrounding archipelago is known as the "pea islands" in Danish, is 17 kilometres to the northeast of Bornholm. Besides some handsome fortifications once used to fend off the British and an impressively self-sufficient community of 90 with its own pub and one of the smallest schools in Denmark, the island's chief attraction is its marina. Yachts can simply turn up, moor and pay for their berth electronically without booking ahead or notifying the authorities.

Danish police made their first inquiries about these payment records in mid-December, according to Soren Thiim Andersen, Christianso's administrator. He said they had turned up in person on January 18, coincidentally the same day that the Germans began searching the yacht. With no surveillance technology in the marina, it is hard to identify individual yachts that have stayed there, particularly as there are up to 50 boats moored there in September.

A Facebook appeal asking the islanders if they had seen anything out of the ordinary seems to have yielded results, although the post has since been deleted and Andersen said he could not divulge any more information until the Danish authorities were ready to go public.

Markus Schreiber/AP The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline.

It appears entirely plausible then that the Andromeda was indeed in roughly the right place at the right time. However, Kaarsbo, the former Danish intelligence officer, believes this is a red herring, if not an ingenious attempt to throw investigators off the scent.

There are, he notes, many puzzling questions. Is it really possible to schlep half a tonne of TNT around on a pleasure yacht? Would it be a realistic base of operations for two divers to shepherd the explosives down 80m to the sea bed in three manoeuvres, each of which must have taken many hours?

"It's really hard to see divers doing it without decompression tanks, which certainly couldn't fit on a yacht," Kaarsbo said. "Two guys swimming, say, 200m to 500m with hundreds of kilos of explosives at 70-plus metres depth isn't possible. You can't just drop it or steer it with two divers from a yacht to that depth with any kind of precision. Impossible. It would take highly specialised equipment that you couldn't fit on a yacht."

Other details seem odd if a Ukrainian was really behind the attack. Why go to the logistical trouble of doing it through Germany? Why do it in Denmark and Sweden's maritime exclusive economic zones? Above all: why would a Ukrainian risk jeopardising German public and political support for his country?

Tanker and the submarine

That leaves two more pieces of the puzzle. One is the Minerva Julie, a Greek-flagged tanker shipping out Russian oil through the Baltic. On September 2 it set off from Rotterdam. Four days later it rounded Bornholm and then simply drifted around the two Nord Stream pipelines, occasionally firing up its engines whenever it came too close to Danish waters. Eventually it set a course for Tallinn before docking in St Petersburg.

The tanker's operator, Minerva Marine, has insisted that it was waiting for its next instructions to come through: "Drifting in a sea area awaiting voyage orders is standard shipping practice and there was nothing unusual in this instance." Yet the Minerva Julie does not appear to have done so on any of its previous journeys in the months before the attack. The last clue lies in the movements of the P524 Nymfen, the Danish patrol vessel, and the Swedish warship. There is no obvious evidence of unusual Russian naval activity in the area around that time. Perhaps, though, it was hidden.

Uncredited/AP A disturbance in the water above the gas leak.

Kaarsbo said he believed the likeliest explanation was a Russian submarine, or a ship that had switched off its electronic identifiers for the sake of stealth.

Poisoned lake

Besides the balance sheets of several German energy companies, the main casualty of the bombings is the sea. While scientific attention has chiefly focused on the 100,000 tonnes of methane that boiled to the surface, a more serious problem may lurk below. After a century and a half of industrial pollution the sea bed off Bornholm is a toxic sludge of heavy metals, interspersed with 7000 tonnes of mustard gas shells dumped by the Soviet Union in 1947 on a site between the two Nord Stream pipelines.

Several weeks ago Hans Sanderson, an environmental scientist at Aarhus University in Denmark and a leading authority on this chemical weapons graveyard, published a preliminary analysis of the bombing along with a dozen colleagues from German and Polish institutions.

The modelling, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, suggests that the explosions churned up a quarter of a million tonnes of this sediment into two giant plumes of pollution, each about 24km in diameter, containing 14 tonnes of lead and a smaller but deadlier quantity of TBT, an intensely noxious pesticide once used to keep the hulls of ships clean. "This is an important breeding area for cod... and this exposure was just at the end of their spawning season," Sanderson said.

Marie Helene Miller Birk, a marine biologist and co-founder of the Ivandet environmental education charity in Tejn, an old fishing village on the north coast of Bornholm, believes the impact could be even worse than the study suggests. She notes that the explosions coincided with the peak of the area's twice-yearly algal bloom, a bonanza of the micro-organisms that provide the foundation for an already ailing ecosystem. In other words, the toxins may have crept into the Baltic food chain from the bottom up.

Energy for a pipeline

Whoever carried out the sabotage, one thing is certain: the once-monumental energy bridge between Russia and Europe is in ruins.

It is not quite finished: Moscow is still quietly piping a little more gas into the European Union than is generally thought, with buyers ranging from Finland to Latvia and Hungary. Yet Russia's total share of EU gas imports has collapsed from 40% to 9%. Bills went up across the continent but the much-prophesied winter shortages failed to materialise. Germany's gas storage facilities are 64% full, 22% points higher than normal for this time of year.

"This was always a narrative that Gazprom [the Russian state gas exporter] was pushing, that Europe cannot survive without Russian gas," said Agnia Grigas, a Lithuanian-American energy analyst at the Atlantic Council. "But the fact is we have seen this past winter that there was no energy crisis. We're talking about an energy realignment here."

Worries persist, particularly about whether Germany and other energy-hungry EU countries will be able to repeat their 2022 gas storage feat without the residual Russian pipeline gas supply they had last summer. Nor is the Nord Stream project necessarily dead. One strand of Nord Stream 2 remains intact and could at least in theory be reactivated. The cost of repairing the other pipelines has been estimated at EUR500 million; cheap enough that they could be fixed up if Germany really wanted them.

However, Heiko Borchert, a Swiss-based strategic affairs consultant, said the days of the Kremlin's gas leverage over Germany were over for now, and Russia would become even more dependent on China as an ersatz market for its hydrocarbons.

"I just can't imagine the Germans saying [to Russia] a couple of years later: 'Friends, the big fuss is over, we're taking a sober look at the matter and the thing has to be brought back into business,'" Borchert said. "I struggle to imagine that the German government would entertain that as an option."

THE TIMES, LONDON