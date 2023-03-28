Dutch sperm donor broke rules to father 500 children

Chemicals in processed foods and fragrances are reducing men's sperm counts at an "alarming" rate, Professor Shanna Swan says.

A Dutch sperm donor said to have fathered more than 500 children is being sued over claims that he may have increased the risk of accidental inbreeding.

Lawyers for mothers who have had children after being allegedly duped by Jonathan Meijer, 41, are seeking the support of judges to stop him.

In breach of the rules in most jurisdictions, Meijer, a musician from The Hague who now lives in Africa, has donated sperm to at least 13 clinics, 11 of them in the Netherlands. Lawyers said he had also approached prospective parents on social media platforms.

Under Dutch guidelines, sperm donors are not supposed to father more than 25 children or impregnate more than 12 mothers, to prevent inbreeding, unintentional incest or psychological problems for children who learn they have hundreds of siblings. The court action is being taken by DonorKind, the Dutch donor child foundation, which is representing 25 families who are trying to enforce the rules and get injunctions to halt Meijer's activities, which are often carried out under pseudonyms.

Eva is part of the court action. She chose Meijer as a donor in 2018 after seeing one of his social media advertisements, even though he had been officially blacklisted in 2017 for fathering 102 children in the Netherlands.

"If I had known that he had already fathered more than a hundred children I would never have chosen this donor," she said. "When I think about the consequences this could have for my child I am sick to my stomach. Going to court is the only way to protect my child."

Mark de Hek, the lawyer representing the foundation, said the court action, which is expected to begin in two weeks, came after repeated pleas from mothers, who had often paid Meijer, to stop donating his sperm. "We and some of the mothers have approached him," he said. "They have asked him to stop. He refused. This is why legal action is the only option to protect children."

Meijer will be accused of acting unlawfully after misleading clinics over the extent of his activities as well as "endangering" children psychologically and exposing them to the risk of incest or inbreeding if they inadvertently had a relationship with a sibling.

It is unknown how many children Meijer has fathered but in one message to a mother he admitted to having fathered 500 youngsters.

One Australian couple paid more than EU6000 (NZ$10000) to Cryos International, a Danish fertility clinic, for his sperm, donated under the pseudonym Ruud. He has used other aliases.

The couple were told the sperm met Australian guidelines that donors can inseminate only five families. They discovered Meijer's identity through social media and a Donorkind victim support group on Facebook.

"We chose him because he was worldly, creative and very intelligent," the Australian mother said. "He was open to meeting his donor children and he looks like my partner.

Freestocks Lawyers for mothers who have had children after being allegedly duped by Jonathan Meijer are seeking the support of judges to stop him.

"He won't be stopped. I think it's disgusting and I'm incredibly angry and disappointed. I can't believe I have to tell my child that he has hundreds of siblings."

Meijer, masquerading under the name Ruud, wrote a "motivation letter" for the Danish sperm bank.

He told prospective parents that after coming from a large family and leading a successful life he wanted to help people realise their dream of having a child. Since being exposed in 2019 he has refused to comment but said: "I like to see that there are children of mine all over the world."

After several scandals the Dutch are to create a central register of sperm donors. Many international fertility clinics, however, allow anonymous donations amid differing national rules and lax enforcement.

Ties van der Meer, chairperson of the Donorkind Foundation, said Meijer operated around the world. "This falls outside national legislation and guidelines," he said. "It is only a guideline within the Dutch borders."

DNA testing in 2019 established that Dr Jan Karbaat, a fertility specialist who died in 2017, fathered at least 90 children with women who visited his clinic near Rotterdam.

At least one other sperm donor in the Netherlands, known only as Louis, is thought to have fathered more than 200 children, most of whom are unaware of each other.

THE TIMES, LONDON