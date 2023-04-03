French government minister Marlène Schiappa dressed down over Playboy cover

Marlène Schiappa is the first female politician to feature on the magazine's cover.

A Playboy front cover starring one of Emmanuel Macron's top ministers has become the latest scandal to rock the French president's government.

With Paris burning, approval ratings plummeting and a parliament in revolt, Macron is now contending with the fallout of a 12-page interview with Marlène Schiappa in the notorious magazine.

The decision to pose for Playboy has drawn criticism from within the former erotica novelist's own party, including from Schiappa’s boss, prime minister Elisabeth Borne.

Schiappa, the outspoken secretary of state for social economy and self-professed “sapiosexual”, 40, was seen as “the most Playboy compatible” of government ministers, Jean-Christope Forentin, the editor of Playboy France, said.

READ MORE:

* French government survives no-confidence vote over pensions

* Emmanuel Macron to face showdown vote on pensions

* Neither protests nor rubbish piles stop French bill that will raise retirement age



A prolific activist turned politician, Schiappa reportedly agreed to give the interview in order to expound on everything from feminism, violence against women, and women’s rights, to politics, global warming and literature.

While Schiappa appears fully clothed on the cover and in the 12-page spread, she poses seductively, with the French flag wrapped around her, reports Le Parisien which broke the story.

Leaked photos show the government minister wearing a long white, one-shoulder dress in one image, and a voluminous bow-tied white dress in another, under the headline “A liberated minister”.

Schiappa's critics described her appearance as a contrived distraction and an embarrassment for her party.

According to French media, Borne, the prime minister, even scolded Schiappa in a phone call on Saturday, telling her “it was inappropriate”, given the current context of pension reform protests that have rocked the country over the last three months. Schiappa did not clear the interview with Borne.

“I thought it was April Fool's Day in advance,” Schiappa’s Renaissance party colleague Ludovic Mendes of Moselle said in an interview with BFMTV.

"I can understand the feminist fight, but I don't see why we would do it in Playboy. There are other ways to do it.”

Members of the opposition were also quick to lambaste her, describing the cover shoot and interview as the latest diversionary tactic from the contentious pension reforms that have mobilised protests across France for months.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the leftist leader, evoked Macron’s interview to children’s magazine Pif Gadget as another example of a misplaced priority during the present crisis.

“In a country where the president speaks in Pif and his minister Schiappa in Playboy the problem would be the opposition,” Mélenchon said, in sarcastic comment posted on Twitter. “France is going off the rails.”

Schiappa was likewise unable to find any allies in fellow feminist politicians such as Sandrine Rousseau, the green MP, who echoed similar sentiments and called the appearance “disrespectful”.

“We are in the middle of a social crisis, there is a subject on the maintenance of order, there are people between life and death and it feels like there is a smokescreen with Têtu, Pif Gadget and Playboy,” Rousseau told BFMTV.

Schiappa defended her Playboy cover, calling her critics hypocrites.

“Defending the right of women to exercise control over their bodies is everywhere and all the time. In France, women are free,” she wrote on Twitter. “With all due respect to the backsliders and the hypocrites.”

Sebastien Nogier The French president's government has been rocked by scandal.

Schiappa, 40, has made headlines several times over since being plucked from near obscurity by Macron in 2017 and has held several high-profile titles including secretary of state for gender and equality and minister delegate in charge of citizenship.

She made headlines while in office in 2021 for describing herself as a sapiosexual, a person who finds intelligence sexually attractive.

The heroine in one of her books calls former prime minister Alain Juppé, 77, the sexiest man in France.

Along with several books on feminism, Schiappa has also published a dozen books on sex and erotica under the pen name Marie Minelli. Titles include everything from Dare to Have a Female Orgasm, and Indecent Marriage, to How to Turn Your Guy into Brad Pitt in 30 Days, and Good Girls Don’t Swallow.

After leaving advertising, Schiappa started a mothers' blog and then entered politics as deputy mayor of Le Mans in 2014 where she also focused on gender equality. She was the youngest Cabinet member in Macron’s first term in office at the age of 34.

Though Schiappa is the first female politician to appear on the cover of Playboy France, she is not the first woman in the French political sphere to pose for the magazine.

In an interview with Playboy in the 1980s, Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of the far-right party the National Front, said he had refused to pay his ex-wife Pierrette alimony, adding: “If she needs any money, all she has to do is clean.” Ms Le Pen retaliated by posing semi-nude in a maid’s outfit.

Schiappa will appear on the April 8 issue of the magazine, two days after France mobilises its 11th day of national strike action against pension reforms, which raise the age of retirement from 62 to 64.