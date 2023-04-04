Russia detains 26-year-old woman over St Petersburg café bomb that killed pro-war blogger

Darya Trepova, a 26-year-old St Petersburg resident, has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the attack that killed a well-known Russian military blogger.

Russian officials said Vladlen Tatarsky, 40, was killed in an explosion on Sunday (local time) as he was leading a discussion at a café on the banks of the Neva River in St Petersburg. Over 30 people were wounded by the blast, and 10 of them remain in grave condition, authorities said.

Investigators believe a bomb was hidden in a bust of the blogger that Trepova had given to him as a gift shortly before the explosion. According to Russian media reports, Trepova told investigators that she didn’t know there was a bomb in the bust.

In a video released by the Russian Interior Ministry – likely recorded under duress – Trepova admits to handing over the bust that soon exploded.

Witnesses at the scene said that Trepova had asked questions and exchanged remarks with Tatarsky during the discussion. One witness said Trepova told Tatarsky that she had made a bust of him, but that guards asked her to leave it at the door, suspecting it could be a bomb.

Trepova and Tatarsky joked and laughed, and then she went to the door, grabbed the bust and presented it to him. A video showed Tatarsky making jokes about the bust and putting it on the table next to him shortly before the explosion.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, the state’s top criminal investigation agency, has opened a probe on charges of murder.

Russian Interior Ministry The Russian Interior Ministry released a tape of Darya Trepova after she was detained.

The National Anti-Terrorist Committee, a Russian state structure that coordinates counterterrorism operations, said that the “terrorist act” against Tatarsky was “planned by Ukrainian special services”.

The attack involved people who have cooperated with an anti-corruption foundation created by jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the committee said.

It noted that Trepova was an “active supporter” of Navalny’s group who has been previously detained for taking part in anti-war rallies.

No one publicly claimed responsibility for the bombing, but military bloggers and patriotic commentators immediately blamed Ukraine for the attack and compared the bombing to last August's assassination of nationalist TV commentator Darya Dugina, who was killed when a remotely controlled explosive device planted in her SUV blew up as she was driving on the outskirts of Moscow.

Russian authorities blamed Ukraine’s military intelligence for Dugina’s death, but Kyiv denied involvement.

Dugina’s father, Alexander Dugin, a nationalist philosopher and political theorist who strongly supports the invasion of Ukraine, hailed Tatarsky as an “immortal” hero who died to save the Russian people.

Dmitry Serebryakov/AP Alexander Dugin at the final farewell ceremony for his daughter Daria Dugina in Moscow, Russia.

Reacting to Tatarsky’s death, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said his activities “have won him the hatred of the Kyiv regime” and noted that he and other Russian military bloggers have long faced Ukrainian threats.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian millionaire owner of the Wagner Group military contractor spearheading Moscow’s offensive in eastern Ukraine, said he owned the café and handed it over to a patriotic group for meetings.

He said he doubts the Ukrainian authorities’ involvement in the bombing, saying the attack was likely launched by a “group of radicals” unrelated to the government in Kyiv.

Since the war began, Ukrainian authorities have refrained from claiming responsibility for various fires, explosions and apparent assassinations in Russia. At the same time, officials in Kyiv have jubilantly greeted such events and insisted on Ukraine’s right to launch attacks in Russia.

A top Ukrainian government official cast the explosion that killed Tatarsky as part of internal turmoil.

“Spiders are eating each other in a jar,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter. “When domestic terrorism would become an instrument of internal political fight was a matter of time.”