Husband of suspect in Vladlen Tatarsky assassination says Russia has framed her

A woman accused of assassinating a favoured Kremlin propagandist has been framed by Russia’s FSB security service, her husband is claiming.

Daria Trepova, 26, is accused of carrying a small hollowed-out bust containing a bomb into a café where Vladlen Tatarsky, the Kremlin propagandist, was holding a meeting on Sunday (local time). The bomb exploded while he was admiring it, killing him and injuring more than 30 people.

The FSB on Monday (local time) raided her St Petersburg apartment and videoed her giving a nervous partial confession.

In the footage, Trepova looks tired. An FSB officer asks her if she understands why she had been arrested. She smiles nervously, sighs and says: “I would say, for being at the spot of the killing of Vladlen Tatarsky.”

READ MORE:

* Russia detains 26-year-old woman over St Petersburg café bomb that killed pro-war blogger

* How pro-Kremlin blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in a Russian cafe

* Prominent Russian blogger killed in cafe explosion

* Russia closes airspace over St Petersburg for 'missile defence drill'



The officer then asks her what she did. “I brought the figurine that exploded there,” she replies.

However, her husband, Dmitry Rylov, said she had been framed.

“I am completely sure that she would never have been able to do something like this on her own," Rylov told journalists in Uzbekistan, where he is living in exile.

Russia’s state-run media has described Trepova as an opponent of the Kremlin and a supporter of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexander Navalny.

Russian Interior Ministry Daria Trepova is accused of carrying out the bombing.

It also said that she had worked at a vintage clothing shop in St Petersburg and was briefly detained at an anti-war protest on February 24 last year, the first day of Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Dozens of photos and videos of Trepova have been leaked, which Russian state media said proved her guilt.

Another video from her arrest pans across a sculptor's studio in the building where Trepova lived. Linked commentary suggests that this was where the hollowed-out bust had been made.

Baza, a Telegram channel with close links to the Russian security services, said that the bomb’s blast was “directional”, which means that the person who pressed the detonator was watching the talk.

“The bust of Tatarsky was an ideal way to disguise it as the IED easily fitted inside its hollow,” it said.

According to Russian media reports, police tracked down Trepova using surveillance cameras, although she had reportedly cut her long blonde hair short to change her look and moved to a different apartment in an apparent attempt to escape.

Russian media reported that Trepova's mother and sister were also interrogated by the security forces and that the Kremlin had asked the Uzbek authorities to arrest her husband.

Tatarsky was one of the most vehemently anti-Ukrainian war propagandists. He was also a favourite of hardcore Russian nationalists for his videos from the front line and had built up 560,000 followers on his Telegram channel.

Vladimir Putin on Monday awarded Tatarsky with a posthumous award for bravery.

The Russian president had signed a decree to bestow the Order of Courage - one of Russia’s highest honours - on Tatarsky, in recognition of the “bravery shown in the performance of his professional duty,” the Kremlin said.

AP Russian blogger Vladlen Tatarsky speaks during a party before an explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg.

The Kremlin has blamed Ukraine and Russian opposition activists for the murder. Ukraine has denied any involvement and said that the murder was linked to internal rivalries in Russia’s political and military sectors.

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorist Committee, which coordinates counter-terrorism operations, said the bombing was “planned by Ukrainian special services”, noting Trepova was an “active supporter” of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Ukrainian authorities did not directly respond to the accusation, with Volodymyr Zelenskyy brushing off a question about the attack on Monday.

“I don’t think about what is happening in St Petersburg or Moscow. Russia should think about this. I am thinking about our country,” the Ukrainian president told reporters.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a top adviser to Zelenskyy, earlier sought to cast the bombing as the product of Kremlin infighting.

Uncredited/AP The site of the explosion in St. Petersburg.

“Spiders are eating each other in a jar,” he tweeted late on Sunday (local time).

On Monday, Podolyak said Russia had “returned to the Soviet classics”, pointing to its increasing isolation, the rise of espionage cases and an increase in political repression.

Since the full-scale invasion began last year, Russian authorities have silenced dissenting voices by shutting down independent newspapers that have broken strict rules on covering the war and by jailing Putin’s critics.

But military bloggers like Tatarsky have played an increasingly visible role in the Kremlin’s propaganda strategy. While strongly supporting the war, they also have frequently pointed out flaws in Russian military strategy and occasionally criticised the country’s top generals amid a series of embarrassing battlefield setbacks for Russia’s forces.

The bombing on Sunday, which also wounded more than 30 other people, was the latest attack inside Russia on a high-profile pro-war figure.

Last year, Darya Dugina, a nationalist TV commentator, was assassinated when a bomb exploded in her SUV outside Moscow. She was also awarded the Order of Courage shortly after her death.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, said the attacks on Dugina and Tatarsky proved that Moscow was justified in launching what it describes as “the special military operation" in Ukraine.