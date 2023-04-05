Madeleine McCann: Woman who claimed she was the missing toddler gets her DNA test result

Julia Faustyna, a 21-year-old Polish woman who believes she is the missing British girl Madeleine McCann, has had her claims disproved by a DNA test.

Faustyna, who also goes by the surname Wendell, had taken to social media in recent weeks insisting she was McCann, who was abducted at the age of three from a family home in Portugal in 2007.

Faustyna ordered the DNA test in the hope it would prove she had British ancestry.

Fia Johansson, a private investigator working with Faustyna, revealed the test results to US entertainment website RadarOnline.

“She is absolutely 100% from Poland,” Johansson said. “She is a small percentage of Lithuanian and Russian but the test results show she is Polish.”

Speaking with American talk show host Dr Phil in an episode that aired last week, Faustyna said she had been researching the McCann case for about a year.

She said there was something felt wrong with her family because “my mother didn’t hug me [and] didn’t say I love you,” which made her “a little suspicious”.

Faustyna said her parents could not prove they had a biological link with her, prompting the need for the DNA test.

She also took to social media and attempted to prove her case by pointing out physical similarities between herself and McCann.

Steven Governo/AP A picture of missing British girl Madeleine McCann on display in Portugal in 2007.

Faustyna’s parents – whose written statement was shown during the episode of Dr Phil – said it was “obvious that Julia isn’t Maddie.”

“For us as a family it is obvious Julia is our daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and step niece. We have memories, we have pictures,” they said.

Faustyna told Dr Phil that even if the DNA tests disproved her claims, she still wouldn’t want to have contact with her Polish family.

“If she is my mother, I don’t want to have contact with her,” she said. “But I believe she isn’t my mother.”

McCann’s parents have not commented publicly on Faustyna’s claims.

In May last year, they marked the 15th anniversary of their child’s disappearance with an emotional message shared on Facebook.

“This year we mark fifteen years since we last saw Madeleine,” they wrote.

“Many people talk about the need for ‘closure’. It’s always felt a strange term. Regardless of outcome, Madeleine will always be our daughter and a truly horrific crime has been committed. These things will remain.”