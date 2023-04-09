Jogger killed in rare bear attack in Italy

An Italian man has been killed by a bear while out jogging, in what is being described as the first case of its kind in the country.

Andrea Papi was out running near his village, Caldes, in the Trentino region when the attack happened in what is a mountainous area, The Guardian reported.

Papi failed to return from his run which led to his family raising the alarm. A search and rescue team found his body, with Papi having suffered wounds to the neck, arms and chest, local media reported.

An autopsy carried out revealed Papi had been attacked by a bear.

Unsplash Bears were returned to Italy under a resettlement project.

READ MORE:

* Polar bear kills woman, boy in remote village in Alaska

* Grizzly bear pulls woman from tent, kills her at campsite in US

* Musician 'inspired by the great outdoors' is killed in a bear attack

* Polar bear killed after attack on Arctic cruise ship guard in Norway



Bear attacks are a rare occurrence in Italy..

In 2014, a bear known as Daniza mauled a man in the same region. The bear, which had been moved from Slovenia into the woodlands around Trentino, later died after being given an anaesthetic during an attempt to capture her, The Guardian reported.

Local authorities are preparing to track and kill the animal responsible for the latest attack, once it has been identified.

However, a local ecologist says officials are to blame for not providing enough precautions to people in the area.

Annamaria Procacci says bears normally keep their distance from people, but it was up to authorities to ensure people were kept away from areas where female bears were raising cubs.

Brown bears had almost disappeared from the European Alpine region over 100 years, according to WWE. However, resettlement projects returned bears to Italy, Austria and France in recent times.