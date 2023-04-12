Ukraine enlists AC/DC in new plea for Australian military vehicles

The vehicles are named after Acanthophis hawkei, a species of death adder named in honour of former Australian prime minister Bob Hawke.

The Ukrainian government has taken to social media to plead with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to donate protected mobility vehicles to help beat back invading Russian forces, describing the Australian-made four-wheel drives as its new military “crush”.

The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age revealed in September that Ukraine was lobbying for Australia to send a fleet of Hawkei vehicles to test them in a war zone, but the government has declined to provide any despite repeated requests.

The patrol vehicles, which have never been used on a battlefield, were specially designed and manufactured for the Australian Defence Force at defence contractor Thales’ facility in Bendigo, Victoria.

In a Twitter message, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence said: “Our soldiers absolutely love Australian Bushmasters. But now they have a new crush: the Hawkei. These two would be a perfect match on the battlefield.

“We would truly appreciate their reunion in Ukraine, @AlboMP!”

The post was accompanied by a minute-long video, set to a soundtrack of AC/DC’s Back in Black, showing Hawkeis in action and describing them as a “perfect reconnaissance vehicle”.

Hawkeis, which can carry up to six soldiers, have removable armour and optional mounts for weapons including automatic grenade launchers.

Importantly, they are light enough to be transported by helicopter, allowing them to be airlifted directly onto the battlefield.

The vehicles are named after Acanthophis hawkei, a species of the death adder snake named in honour of former prime minister Bob Hawke.

During a visit to Australia last month, Yuriy Sak, an adviser to the Ukrainian defence minister, urged Australia to use Ukraine as a testing lab for the Hawkei vehicles, which were plagued by braking problems during the construction phase.

Sak said the vehicles would help Ukraine in a planned counter-offensive over the European summer.

He said Australia would send an important message to the world by providing brand new, rather than second-hand, equipment to Ukraine and could spur similar pledges from other nations.

KATE GERAGHTY/Sydney Morning Herald

“This will send a signal across the international community that the Ukrainian army will be supported with the best weaponry that the civilised world has at the moment,” he said.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, said his nation was deeply grateful for the support from Canberra, but that Australia was beginning to fall behind other nations in terms of military aid.

Japan and Sweden had overtaken Australia as the largest non-Nato providers of military aid to Ukraine, he said.

“Everywhere I go, Australians tell me Australia can and should do more to help Ukraine,” he said.

Australia has provided an estimated AU$510 million (NZ$547m) in military assistance to Ukraine since the Russian invasion last February, including 90 Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles plus armoured vehicles and ammunition.

A spokesperson for Defence Minister Richard Marles said the government was committed to delivering on its current contribution to Ukraine.

“As the deputy prime minister has said, Australia will stand with Ukraine for the duration of this conflict so that Ukraine is in a position to determine the outcome of this conflict on its terms,” she said.

“The government will continue to review its response options in relation to the evolving situation in Ukraine.”

Speaking at a Lowy Institute event, Australian Defence Force Chief General Angus Campbell said: “Our government has made it clear that we continue and we will continue to support Ukraine. The form of that support is a matter for government.”