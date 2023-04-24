Ukraine war in Newsable: Predicting the final chapter

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ. Listen to today’s episode in the player below.

There are two meanings when we say lest we forget, as people up and down the country will do at Anzac Day remembrance services tomorrow.

Lest we forget the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice, and lest we forget the horrors of war, in a bid to stop them from happening again. But the backdrop to this Anzac Day, as it was last year, is the war in Ukraine, which has dragged on for nearly 500 days.

With the conflict developing into a war of attrition, Alexander Graef, a researcher at the Institute for Security and Peace in Hamburg, joined Newsable to discuss when and how this war could end.

Here is an edited transcript of part of the interview:

In terms of the goals of each of the respective parties. What do you think they are now? And how do you think that they have changed since the invasion?

Officially the Russians have made clear that they are still pursuing the maximalist goals. So at the beginning, the official line was we pursue demilitarisation and what they call de-Nazification, which basically comes down to regime change in Ukraine.

My impression is that the absolute minimum for the Russians is the recognition of these four annexed Ukrainian oblasts, these territories because they have already made clear from their own constitution that these are Russian territories, so it's very hard for them to go beyond that.

For the Ukrainians, on the other hand, officially they want to free the entire territory of Ukraine within the 1991 borders, including Crimea and also to have reparations from the Russians and legal procedures for the war crimes that have been committed.

Gavriil Grigorov/AP Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu shake hands.

What are the major factors behind Russia's failure and Ukraine's maybe surprising success in terms of staving off the ultimate invasion?

For the Russian political leadership at the beginning, they had possibly made wrong assumptions about the strength of the Ukrainian army, they probably missed the fact that Ukrainian forces had been trained by the West for a couple of years.

On the other hand, the Ukrainians have shown quite professional behaviour on the battlefield. Over the last year, I think the Western support (for Ukraine) has been decisive and it's going to be even more decisive in the time ahead.

In terms of how this ends, you've written quite an interesting piece for the Telegraph looking at this topic, and you've gone through four scenarios. You identify this as being a forever war, can you expand on that?

I think unfortunately, that is exactly where we are right now at the moment. This hope on the western side that the Ukrainian counter offensive if it happens next month, in summer, will advance and lead to a Russian retreat as we have seen last autumn. But the Russians have fortified their positions of defence now, they filled trenches. It will be quite hard for the Ukrainians to advance similar to the Russians.

It might be conceivable that at some point, this simply becomes a question of resources, both financial and political. That can still take some time, you know, not months but years. It really depends on how much the parties to this war want to engage and want to throw the resources into it. But we are not not at the end of this process, unfortunately.

1 NEWS A Ukrainian major was among those to honour Te Tai, who died fighting for Ukraine.

Your second scenario is a ceasefire that would entail both sides agreeing to some sort of terms. What could you imagine those terms looking like?

I think what we're actually talking about, as you said, is a ceasefire, not so much the question of peace, unfortunately.

A ceasefire would be already a good solution, because it would hopefully, stop the killing and the dying on the battlefield, and improve the situation for civilians. As I said, for the Russians, if there is a ceasefire, they of course, would like to see a recognition of the territorial gains they have made so far.

That is something that Ukraine will not agree to, what I could imagine is to have a ceasefire, where this question of the territories becomes a process, becomes kind of a formula, as we had before with the Minsk agreements, a process where this question is solved in one way or another way, preferably that these territories become part of Ukraine again.

Another issue that has been discussed is security guarantees for Ukraine, because Ukraine would like to see assurances from the West, in case there is renewed aggression and there will be kind of an automatic support.

Then the last issue here is the question, who would actually observe and make sure that this ceasefire holds, that there is a certain point of demilitarisation of the frontline. In the past, this has been done by the OSC the Organisation of Security and Cooperation Europe. It's hard to imagine this right now.

To listen to the full interview in which Graef talks through his third and fourth possible scenarios, Russia taking a decisive advantage or a Ukrainian victory, for an end to the conflict, use the player above or click here.

