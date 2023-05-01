Freya, the walrus euthanised by Norway, honoured with bronze sculpture

Freya, a 600kg walrus, became a global celebrity last year after she showed up in Oslo and was seen frolicking in the water, sunbathing on the piers and eating seafood.

The guest to Norway’s capital quickly became a popular attraction among residents, but the authorities decided in August to euthanise her due to a threat to human safety.

Authorities said people hadn’t followed recommendations to keep a safe distance from the massive animal.

The killing of Freya sparked public outrage, and a crowdfunding campaign began to finance a sculpture in her memory.

AP The life-size sculpture of Freya the walrus depicts her lying on her side.

About 270,000 Norwegian kroner (NZ$40,900) had been raised by October, local news agency NTB said.

On Saturday (local time), a lifesize bronze sculpture of Freya was unveiled.

It depicts the walrus lying on her side on the shore of Oslo’s Kongen marina, not far from the place where she was often seen resting on boats that struggled to support her weight.

Tor Erik SchrÃ¸der/AP Freya the walrus sitting on a boat in Oslo, Norway.

The sculpture was made by Norwegian artist Astri Tonoian and was called For Our Sins.

Tonoian wanted to create a “historic document about the case,” she told the New York Times in a phone interview. “We have to practice coexisting” with wildlife, she said.

The sculpture of Freya “will always remind ourselves (and future generations) that we cannot or should not always kill and remove nature when it is ‘in the way,’” Hans Erik Holm, the organiser of the crowdfunding campaign, wrote online.

“I wanted to do it for the people by the people,” Holm told the New York Times. “This is a statement against the government.”