Police nab fake 'Boris Johnson' after car crash

The fake driving licence was claimed to be valid until the end of the year 3000.

Police in Holland investigating a car crash were surprised to find the man behind the wheel to be driving under the name of former UK prime minister Boris Johnson.

As reported by AFP, officers had been called out to an incident after a car had crashed into a pole in the city of Groningen on Sunday (local time).

It was only when speaking to the driver and after searching his vehicle that they found his Ukrainian-issued licence was under the name of Johnson, and also featured his photo and birthdate.

It was marked as being valid until December in the year 3000.

“The person could not identify himself and refused to undertake a breathalyser test,” police spokesperson Thijs Damstra said.

Police said they “did not fall for his forgery”.

The 35-year-old was arrested for suspected drink-driving.