Fight breaks out between Russian and Ukrainian delegates at international summit

A brawl broke out between Ukrainian and Russian delegates at an international conference in Turkey on Thursday (local time) when two men began fighting over a Ukrainian flag.

Video of the incident shows Oleksandr Marikovski, a Ukrainian MP, holding up his country’s flag in the hotel corridor of where the summit was taking place in Ankara, Turkey’s capital.

Valery Stavitsky, the Russian delegation’s secretary, is then seen marching towards Marikovski before snatching the flag out of his counterpart’s hands and walking away.

Marikovski chases after Stavitsky and the pair tussle for a moment before they are broken up.

“Paws off our flag, paws off Ukraine,” Marikovski later said in a Facebook post alongside a video of the incident.

The delegates were in Turkey for the Summit of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) when the fight took place.

The summit brings together representatives of 13 member states around the Black Sea and aims to promote business cooperation and regional integration.

Screengrab Russian and Ukrainian delegates scuffle at an international summit in Turkey.

The incident comes as the Russia-Ukraine war enters a new phase, with Ukraine set to launch a planned spring counteroffensive and Russia blaming Ukraine for a recent drone attack on the Kremlin.

Russia called the attack an unsuccessful assassination attempt against President Vladimir Putin and promised retaliation for what it termed a “terrorist” act.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied his government had any role in the incident.

“We don't attack Putin or Moscow,” he said at a news conference. “We fight on our territory. We’re defending our villages and cities.”

Additional reporting: AP