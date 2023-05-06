Mercenary leader's furious tirade on video lays bare Russian tensions in Ukraine war

In a sharp escalation of the rivalry between Russia's disparate military forces in Ukraine, the head of the Wagner mercenary group said that he would withdraw his fighters from the still-raging battle for Bakhmut over a lack of ammunition.

Yevgeniy Prigozhin released a statement and video on his Telegram channel on Friday (local time) demanding that Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, sign an order indicating when the military would replace Wagner forces in Bakhmut, the eastern Ukrainian city that Russia has been trying to seize since last year. He said he would withdraw his forces on May 10.

"I am withdrawing the Wagner PMC [private military company] units from Bakhmut because in the absence of ammunition, they are doomed to senseless death," Prigozhin said, wearing camouflage and a helmet, an automatic weapon slung over his shoulder. He stood with dozens of masked Wagner fighters, some wearing full-face skull masks. Prigozhin did not mention where the video was recorded, but it appeared to be somewhere in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine.

The bitter public recriminations are just the latest in a long-simmering power struggle between Russia's battlefield leaders and highlight the difficulties the country faces in increasing military production as it braces for an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive in the coming weeks.

Prigozhin Press Service via AP Head of Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin stands in front of multiple bodies lying on the ground in an unknown location.

Prigozhin said his forces had no choice but to retreat to rear bases to "lick their wounds," though it remains to be seen if he will indeed order a withdrawal - a move that would be catastrophic for Russia's long and bloody campaign to take Bakhmut and would likely tarnish the reputation of Prigozhin, a well-connected oligarch who made a fortune through state contracts before founding the mercenary group.

"Whoever has criticisms, you're welcome to come to Bakhmut and stand with weapons in your hands instead of our killed comrades," Prigozhin said, while acknowledging the technical need for a military order for Wagner's withdrawal.

Pro-Kremlin analyst Sergei Markov predicted that Wagner would not pull out May 10 because of the time required for such a handover. If Prigozhin were to follow through, Markov said, he could face arrest and the potential destruction of Wagner - his formidable private army that has helped extend Russian influence across Africa and the Middle East, and whose fighters are now central to the Kremlin's war effort in Ukraine.

Withdrawing "would be a great mistake, but a lot of mistakes have been made," Markov said in an interview. "I imagine the Ministry of Defense would be quite happy if the Wagner Group disappeared. Then the resources of the Wagner Group would be taken by someone else."

Overnight, Prigozhin's press service posted an extraordinary video on Telegram in which he stood next to the bodies of dozens of Wagner fighters killed in Bakhmut, then launched into a furious, obscenity-laden tirade accusing Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Gerasimov of supplying his forces with only 30 percent of the ammunition they needed.

Prigozhin's main accusation was that military officials, jealous of Wagner's battlefield successes, were intentionally depriving the group of ammunition to prevent it from conquering the city before Russia's symbolically important Victory Day on May 9, commemorating the Soviet Union's role in defeating Nazi Germany in World War II.

His statement on Friday went further, asserting that Wagner was getting only 10 percent of required ammunition, not 30 percent.

Prigozhin vowed to make sure that Shoigu and Gerasimov would bear responsibility for tens of thousands of men needlessly killed and wounded in what he called "a heavy, merciless, bloody war."

"Their unprofessionalism is destroying tens of thousands of Russian guys. This is unforgivable," he said.

Prigozhin's outburst may also be an effort to shift the blame for Wagner's failure to seize Bakhmut before Victory Day, which would have given President Vladimir Putin something to celebrate in his speech from Red Square.

Head of Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin reads his statement standing in front of his troops in an unknown location.

Wagner has been battling to seize Bakhmut since last summer. As its losses have piled up, Prigozhin's open struggle with Russian military leaders has intensified.

Prigozhin has shared videos of dead Wagner fighters before on Telegram, but his open rage and his snarling vitriol toward Russian military officials was highly unusual.

"These are the guys of the PMC Wagner. They were killed today. Their blood is still fresh," he said. "Film them all," he told an assistant, who panned across the bodies laid out in rows.

"Shoigu, Gerasimov," he shouted, "these are somebody's [expletive] fathers and somebody's sons! And those [expletive] who don't give us ammunition will be in hell eating their guts!"

"They came here as volunteers and are dying for you so that you can have a wealthy life and sit in your redwood offices. Keep that in mind," he continued, glaring furiously into the camera.

Though he has no official military title, Prigozhin is Russia's most visible battlefield leader, frequently posting videos of himself clad in military gear, meeting his fighters or making announcements on the battlefield as explosions echo in the background.