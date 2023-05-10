Huge rockfall risk sparks evacuation of Swiss village

People living in Brienz/Brinzauls have just days to evacuate.

The threat of a massive rockfall has led to authorities giving residents of a village in Switzerland just days to leave.

Brienz/Brinzauls, where up to 130 people live, is no stranger to earth movement, being built on the slopes of a mountain that has been slowly sliding into the valley below.

It had been classified as a geological risk for some time, the BBC reports, but the movement of the mountainside above the village has gained pace.

“Current measurements show a high acceleration over a large area,” authorities told swissinfo.ch.

Up to 2 million cubic metres of rock could break free of the mountain and cascade down the slope at any stage between one and three weeks’ time, they said.

This year, parts of the slope were slipping at a rate of 32 metres every 12 months, the BBC reports.

People were told on Tuesday that they needed to prepare to leave, under an “orange phase” plan.

By Friday evening, villagers would only be able to be in the village during the day.

The next phase, red, triggered by authorities deeming the rockfalls and slips to be imminent, would prohibit anyone, including cattle, from being in the village at all.