Russian soldier follows Ukrainian drone as he is lured to surrender

A lone Russian soldier begged a Ukrainian drone “not to bomb him” but was instead offered a peace offering in remarkable footage purportedly showing his surrender in Bakhmut.

Instead of an explosive, the survivor was dropped a message containing instructions on how to give himself up in aerial footage published by the Ukrainian military.

As Russian artillery fire pounded the area, the fighter was urged to climb out of his trench and onto open terrain to be escorted by the drone to a Ukrainian position.

The unnamed soldier appeared to agree to the terms of surrender, signalling that he would follow the drone over the bodies of fallen Russians and into Ukrainian captivity.

“Bakhmut: a charitable act from the armed forces of Ukraine on May 9,” wrote Yurii Fedorenko, a drone commander in Ukraine’s 92nd Mechanised Brigade, as he shared the video on the Telegram messaging app.

“The unmanned combat aerial vehicle squad detected a Russian soldier, who asked not to bomb him,” he added.

“Our team dropped him a note with a request to surrender and follow a drone. He agreed, although his ‘fellows’ were firing at his back.”

Mykhailo Fedorov, a Ukrainian deputy prime minister, confirmed that the Russian had been taken into custody.

“The enemy noticed the drone and began to make gestures to show a desire to surrender,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Infantrymen and scouts accompanied him all the way to Ukrainian positions.”

The apparent surrender by the Russian soldier came as Ukraine made gains on the south-western corner of the Donetsk city of Bakhmut.

The Telegraph was unable to immediately independently verify either the video or any links to Kyiv's counter-offensive in the city.

Since Vladimir Putin’s partial mobilisation to bolster his invasion forces, Ukraine has published details on how to surrender, including via a telephone hotline dubbed “I want to live”.

Kyiv has promised disillusioned conscripts safety in exchange for laying down their weapons.

The first use of drones being to lure Russian deserters who want to surrender was reported last November.

A video was released by Ukraine's General Staff showing how they could give themselves up to a drone operator.