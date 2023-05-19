Italian rescue teams pluck people from rooftops in flooded villages

Villages and towns in northern Italy have been flooded and cut off after 36 hours of intense rainfall.

The force of water sent torrents of mud tearing through entire towns in the northern Emilia-Romagna region, inundating storefronts and basements.

More than 10,000 people fled their homes, some plucked from rooftops or balconies by rescue helicopters and others ferried out on dinghies.

Rescue crews were working to reach trapped residents, but landslides have made roads impassable and phone services limited. The death toll has risen to 13.

READ MORE:

* Formula One's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix cancelled because of deadly floods in Italy

* High tide swamps Venice as flood barriers not activated

* Global warming twice as fast in Europe as in rest of world, study says

* What to do when the world is upside down



Among the dead were a couple in their 70s, found in their flooded apartment in Russi after their son sounded the alarm that he had lost contact with them.

By Thursday morning, some parts of the city of Faenza were still underwater, with cars submerged and basements swamped by thick, gooey mud.

“If it rains any more, the situation will be tragic,” local mayor Monica Rossi told reporters.

Rescuers save a man from the roof of a flooded house in Faenza, Italy.

Luca Bruno/AP A man walks his dog along a flooded street in Castel Bolognese, Italy.

Luca Bruno/AP A woman is rescued in Lugo, Italy.

Luca Bruno/AP Firefighters arrive in the flooded village of Castel Bolognese, Italy.

One family standing on their balcony said they didn’t have electricity, gas or food. Other residents took shelter at a local gym, where soldiers set up cots on the basketball court for new arrivals.

“At some point they told us all to leave the area, and about one hour later we heard a loud boom,” 29-year-old Faenza resident Claudia said, recalling the moment early on Wednesday that the nearby Lamone river burst its banks.

“The water just flooded all over.”

Luca Bruno/AP A couple walk in a flooded road of Lugo, Italy.

Luca Bruno/AP Rescuers use a dinghy on flooded road in Lugo, Italy.

Luca Bruno/AP Cars submerged along a flooded street in the village of Castel Bolognese, Italy.

One family with a 20-day-old baby was rescued. Another packed their belongings into an inflatable pool which they floated down the thigh-high river of mud that was previously a street.

But residents in other towns, such as Castel Bolognese, started cleaning up as the waters receded, with residents shovelling out mud-filled basements and storefronts.

Italian farm lobby Coldiretti said more than 5000 farms with greenhouses, nurseries and stables had been flooded, covering thousands of acres of vineyards, fruit groves, vegetables farms and grain fields. It said the damage was “incalculable”.

Luca Bruno/AP A man removes water from his flooded home in Castel Bolognese, Italy.

Luca Bruno/AP A man walks in a flooded street in the village of Castel Bolognese, Italy.

Guido Calamosca/AP Evacuees rest in a gymnasium in Bologna, Italy.

The Superior Institute for Environmental Protection and Research has identified Emilia-Romagna as one of the most at-risk Italian regions for flooding, where both territory and populations face a greater danger of “hazard scenarios” than the rest of the country.

The hardest-hit eastern part of the region, sandwiched between the Apennine mountain chain and the Adriatic Sea, was first hit by intense rain earlier in May.

The second downpour tested the ability of drought-parched soil to absorb water, the institute said, adding that high sea elevations and bora winds against the coast may have contributed to the flooding of rivers and tributaries.

Pope Francis sent a telegram of condolences to the people of Emilia-Romagna, assuring them of his prayers, the Vatican said on Thursday.

Italy wasn't alone in coping with heavy rainfall, as parts of Slovenia, Croatia and Bosnia also reported flooding and landslides that required evacuations.