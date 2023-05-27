NZ soldier fighting in Ukraine was inspired by fallen friend, carries Laser Kiwi flag

The Laser Kiwi flag has made its way to Ukraine with Kiwi soldiers.

A Kiwi soldier fighting for Ukraine says he was inspired to join up by the death of his friend – and that he is “so ready” for an upcoming offensive.

The inspired soldier is now using the Laser Kiwi flag to raise money and awareness for a charity supporting volunteer soldiers.

Dominic Abelen was the first Kiwi to die fighting for the Ukrainians, he’s also one of the few Kiwis soldiers whose name has been made public.

Soldiers are wary of speaking out, lest they become personally targeted by the Russians, who have mercilessly killed civilians and destroyed towns in the latest conflict that started when Russia invaded in February 2022.

The soldier only wanted to be identified by his call sign, “Easy”, so the Russians would not place a bounty on his head.

Easy said he is “so ready” for a much-anticipated Ukrainian offensive hoping to liberate land the Russians hold in the south and east.

He recently returned to Aotearoa for the funeral of Kane Te Tai, the second Kiwi soldier who died in the conflict.

Easy is a former soldier in the NZ army, where he met Abelen and Te Tai. He has a background in heavy weapons and anti-tank warfare, he said.

“[Abelen’s death] and the surrounding circumstances really struck a chord with me that there was a place in Ukraine for what a NZ soldier could contribute to the war effort.

“I couldn’t with a clear conscience sit back and watch from afar when I have the ability to do something about it,” he said.

SUPPLIED Kane Te Tai's uncle speaks during the Kiwi soldier's public memorial service. Te Tai was killed while fighting in eastern Ukraine.

When Te Tai died, Easy contacted his friend’s whānau and then accompanied his body back to Aotearoa, saying it was important to get Te Tai home after Abelen’s body had been lost to the Russians.

Easy was financially supported to make the flight back to NZ with the help of a charity, Safe Passage 4 Ukraine.

Its founder, Rachel Jamison, said she had known Te Tai online as he was public about his time fighting.

Supplied/Supplied Safe Passage 4 Ukraine helps fund injured volunteers and Ukrainian refugees to get out of the country.

Safe Passage funds volunteer soldiers to get out of the country and back home if they are injured or there is a death. The charity has also helped fund weapons for his unit.

”Most of them [soldiers] don’t talk to media, they just put their head down and get to work, the rest of the world won’t know how wonderful they are,” she said.

Jamison said Safe Passage funded Te Tai’s friends aeroplane tickets to get home as it was the best way to honour his death.

Most donations were from Kiwis, she said.

”I think war should be avoided at all cost, but there is no way to avoid this war.

“It doesn’t end until Ukraine wins,” she said.

Jamison asked Easy and a comrade for a photo Safe Passage could use. They sent a photo of themselves with the Laser Kiwi flag.

Easy said he also wore a Laser Kiwi roundel while deployed for the NZ army in the Middle East.

Easy said a Kiwi woman in Ukraine had taken the flag over with her and then given it to him when she saw his roundel.

The Laser Kiwi flag has become New Zealand’s unofficial joke flag and has been flown at an All Whites match, skewered on US television and recreated in a long cycle trip.

The flag was described by designer Lucy Gray as follows: "The laser beam projects a powerful image of New Zealand. I believe my design is so powerful it does not need to be discussed."