Police looking for Madeleine McCann to search Portuguese reservoir

The disappearance of Madeleine McCann in 2007 became one of Britain’s most infamous missing persons cases.

German detectives investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann are to search a large reservoir in the Algarve where the prime suspect Christian Brueckner was known to frequent.

Specialist divers are expected to begin examining the Barragem do Arade reservoir near Silves, around 24 kilometres from Praia da Luz, where Madeleine went missing in May 2007.

Scotland Yard detectives are understood to have travelled to observe the operation, which is also being supported by the Portuguese Policia Judiciaria.

Detectives are also understood to be focusing on one particular area of the vast lake, which has a shore extending more than 8km.

It is not the first time the area has been the focus of interest for those searching for Madeleine, with operations being conducted there twice in 2008 without success.

But the location has gained new significance following claims that Brueckner was a regular visitor to the area when he was in the Algarve in 2007.

It is thought the initial examination of the area will last for several days, with a view to extending searches if anything of interest is found.

One well-placed source said it was a German-led operation being conducted in conjunction with the Portuguese police. It was organised after the authorities in Germany gleaned information about regular trips Brueckner had made to the dam and reservoir, when he lived in a camper van in the area.

GETTY Madeleine McCann went missing in 2007.

The Portuguese broadcaster SIC reported that German police sought permission to search the dam in an official judicial request to Portugal several weeks ago after concluding it was an “area of interest”.

The official request said: “Investigators know suspect Christian Brueckner used to come to this dam regularly. He would call it his little paradise and would often spend the night here. He was seen here often.

“The German authorities considered this reservoir to be an area of interest and ended up sending an international letter of request or letter rogatory."

The operation, which began on Monday (local time), was focused on a peninsula just over a kilometre long jutting into the lake. Several local council lorries were spotted on the piece of land as tents and other structures were erected.

Behind them in another area, just under a kilometre away, Portuguese Civil Protection workers were seen setting up a large blue tent alongside police who had mounted their own blue tent.

Joao Matos/AP Police at Barragem do Arade, Portugal.

An onlooker said: “There are around two dozen Policia Judiciaria officers who seem to be supervising things at this stage.”

Madeleine was just three years old when she disappeared from Praia da Luz 16 years ago.

Earlier this month, Kate and Gerry posted a poignant tribute to mark their daughter’s 20th birthday, telling her: “We love you and we’re waiting for you. We’re never going to give up.”

They added: “Happy birthday Madeleine. Still missing. Still very much missed. Still looking. For as long as it takes.”

The message on the official Find Maddie Campaign Facebook page accompanied a cherished last photo of her as a three-year-old, beaming in a pink sunhat and clutching tennis balls.

The McCanns are expected to be kept informed of any developments as a result of the new search through Scotland Yard liaison officers.

Hans Christian Wolters, a German prosecutor, has consistently said he is convinced Madeleine is dead and convicted sex offender Brueckner, 45, has been named as the sole suspect.

GETTY Madeleine McCann’s parents.

He is currently serving a prison sentence for the 2005 rape of an American pensioner in the resort from where Madeleine vanished.

Last April, he was made an official suspect – or arguido – in Portugal over Madeleine’s disappearance. However, Friedrich Fulscher, his defence lawyer, labelled it a “procedural trick” linked to statute of limitations legislation at the time.

Last autumn, Brueckner was charged in Germany with several sex crimes on the Algarve against women and children, including the rape of an Irish holiday rep in 2004 and the sexual abuse of a 10-year-old girl on a beach near Praia da Luz in 2007.

Carabinieri Milano/Getty Images Christian Brueckner is the chief suspect in the disappearance of McCann.

In April, his lawyer revealed those charges had been dropped against him after successfully arguing prosecutors had no jurisdiction over him in Braunschweig, where the Madeleine case was being brought.

The case could end up with prosecutors in Saxony-Anhalt instead, but an appeal lodged by the Braunschweig public prosecutor’s office has yet to be decided.

Braunschweig prosecutor Wolters has insisted they are still in control of the Madeleine McCann investigation and Brueckner, who denies any involvement in her disappearance, remains in custody.

The Policia Judiciaria force confirmed the search was taking place.

They added: “Within the scope of international cooperation, in the next few days in the Algarve region, new searches will be carried out, coordinated by the Judiciary Police, at the request of the German Authorities and with the presence of the British Authorities.

“Information will be provided in due course on the outcome of the proceedings.”