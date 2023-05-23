In pictures: Bakhmut in ruins after Russia claims victory

Bakhmut, the eastern Ukrainian city that has seen some of the fiercest fighting since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February last year, is in ruins.

Russia claimed control of the city over the weekend, but the long and bloody battle that lasted for nine months has left hundreds of buildings destroyed and homes reduced to ashes.

“Today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after Russia’s claim of victory. “There is nothing. They’ve destroyed everything.”

Before-and-after satellite images of the devastated city show what is left of a place that was once home to some 70,000 people.

Ukrainian military leaders say their months-long resistance in Bakhmut has been worth it because it limited Russia’s capabilities elsewhere and allowed for Ukrainian advances.

“The main idea is to exhaust them, then to attack,” Ukrainian Colonel Yevhen Mezhevikin, commander of a specialised group fighting in Bakhmut, said.

It isn’t clear which side has paid a higher price in the battle. Both Russia and Ukraine have endured losses believed to be in the thousands, though neither has disclosed casualty numbers.

A satellite image of a demolished school and smouldering apartment buildings in Bakhmut, Ukraine.

Libkos/AP Smoke rises from a building in Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops.

Libkos/AP The destroyed city of Bakhmut was once home to some 70,000 people.

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin stands with his soldiers in Bakhmut, Ukraine.

Libkos/AP Ukrainian soldiers pass by houses ruined in the Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Ukraine.

Victory in Bakhmut does not necessarily bring Russia any closer to capturing the eastern Donetsk region – President Vladimir Putin’s stated aim of the war. Rather, it opens the door to more grinding battles.

“It’s a Pyrrhic victory,” James Rands, an analyst at a military intelligence firm in London, told the Washington Post.

“We don’t know how many losses Russia has taken but it’s a lot. It’s a lot of time and energy and all they’ve got is a bit of smashed-up rubble.”

- additional reporting: AP