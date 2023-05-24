Madeleine McCann: Police seen digging near reservoir, bags taken from site

A major search operation for Madeleine McCann is under way at a remote reservoir in Portugal.

Police divers entered the water on Tuesday morning (local time) at the Barragem do Arade reservoir, about 48km from Praia da Luz, where Madeleine went missing in 2007.

Tents have been erected on the banks of the reservoir, and officers from Portugal, Germany and the UK were seen holding morning briefings.

A police motorboat was sent into the water with two officers on board.

According to the BBC, around lunchtime, more than 20 police officers were seen digging beside the reservoir. A number of bags were then taken away from the search area, although it is not known what is in them.

Portuguese police confirmed on Monday that they were co-ordinating searches in the Algarve at the request of German police and in the presence of British officers.

A brief statement from the prosecutor's office in the German city of Braunschweig confirmed the search, but did not reveal why it was taking place.

Four teams of officers from the Portuguese Policia Judiciaria are involved in the operation, along with at least 20 of their German counterparts, the Portuguese news channel SIC said.

Around a dozen officers with sniffer dogs are moving along the banks of the reservoir as part of the search.

Joao Matos/AP Police tents have been erected on the banks of the reservoir.

The convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner, 45, the prime suspect in Madeleine's disappearance, is believed to have spent time at the reservoir between 2000 and 2017.

Brueckner is facing charges in Germany over a number of separate sex offences allegedly committed in Portugal during that time.

German authorities are expected to release a statement about the search within the next day.

It is not the first time the reservoir has been searched.

In 2008, Marcos Aragao Correia, a Portuguese lawyer, paid for specialist divers to search it after he claimed to have been tipped off by criminal contacts that Madeleine's body was there.

The most recent search in Portugal in relation to her disappearance was in 2014, when British police were given permission to examine scrubland near where she vanished.

Earlier this month, Madeleine's parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, posted a short statement on their Find Madeleine Campaign website to mark the anniversary of her disappearance.

“Today marks the 16th anniversary of Madeleine's abduction," they said. "Still missing ... still very much missed. It is hard to find the words to convey how we feel. The police investigation continues, and we await a breakthrough.”