Whale suspected of being trained by Russia appears off Sweden’s coast

A beluga whale that was first spotted in Norway wearing a Russian-made harness in 2019 has reappeared off Sweden’s coast.

Norwegian marine experts have previously said the whale may have escaped from a Russian military facility, and that it could have been trained by the Russian navy as part of a programme to use underwater mammals for military or spying purposes.

The Norwegians nicknamed the whale Hvaldimir – a combination of “hval”, the Norwegian word for “whale”, and the first name of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Sunday (local time), the whale was observed again in Hunnebostrand, off Sweden’s south-western coast.

READ MORE:

* Tame Beluga whale found wearing Russian harness in Norway, may have escaped military

* Friendly whale could be a Russian spy, but what does it say about the Kremlin's military might?

* Russia is using dolphins to protect Black Sea naval base, satellite photos suggest

* How Russia's military remade itself into a modern, efficient & deadly fighting machine



It had spent more than three years slowly moving down the Norwegian coastline before speeding up and moving on to Sweden.

“We don’t know why he has sped up so fast right now,” especially since he is moving “very quickly away from his natural environment”, Sebastian Strand, a marine biologist with the OneWhale organisation, told AFP.

“It could be hormones driving him to find a mate. Or it could be loneliness as belugas are a very social species – it could be that he’s searching for other beluga whales.”

Strand said the whale, believed to be 13-14 years old, was “at an age where his hormones are very high”. He is not believed to have seen another beluga since arriving in Norway four years ago.

AP The beluga whale appeared in the waters around Norwegian Inga in 2019.

Fisherman Joar Hesten, who first encountered the whale in 2019, told local broadcaster NRK at the time that it displayed strange behaviour, such as rubbing up against boats and trying to pull the straps and ropes from them.

Hesten and the others on his boat then saw the whale’s harness strap, which was wrapped around its body. The harness had the words “Equipment St Petersburg” written on it.

Researchers said that the harness could have carried weapons or cameras, which triggered speculation about a Russian navy operation involving sea mammals. Russia has major military facilities in and around Murmansk, in the far north.

“If this whale comes from Russia – and there is great reason to believe it – then it is not Russian scientists, but rather the navy that has done this,” Martin Biuw of the Institute of Marine Research in Norway said in 2019.

A Russian military spokesman, Colonel Viktor Baranets, brushed away Norwegian concerns at the time.

“If we were using this animal for spying do you really think we’d attach a mobile phone number,” he told the BBC.

“We have military dolphins for combat roles, we don’t cover that up,” he said. “In Sevastopol [in Crimea] we have a centre for military dolphins, trained to solve various tasks.”

Russia reportedly used the Sevastopol base during the Soviet era to train dolphins, and resumed the training after annexing the Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

- additional reporting: AP