Ukraine accuses Russia of blowing up crucial dam

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of blowing up a large dam in the Kherson region, which is now spilling out water, threatening surrounding towns with flooding.

The Kakhovka reservoir is in a Russian-controlled area and forms part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

“The Kakhovka (dam) was blown up by the Russian occupying forces,” the South command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said on its Facebook page. “The scale of the destruction, the speed and volumes of water, and the likely areas of inundation are being clarified.”

Russia has denied the claim and instead say Ukraine were responsible for the attack.

The dam was built in 1956 and is 30 metres tall and 3.2 kilometres long. It holds a reservoir of about the same volume of water as the Great Salt Lake in Utah, United States.

It is an essential piece of infrastructure in Ukraine, supplying water to the Crimea region and to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, both of which are under Russian control.

According to reports by DW News, Ukraine's Kherson regional administration has said the water level in the surrounding areas would reach a critical level in around five hours and that evacuations of the local population have begun.

In October last year, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of preparing to blow up the dam and that it had been mined by Russian forces.