Watch: Torrent of water floods through damaged Ukraine dam

The dramatic rupture of the dam that upheld Ukraine's largest reservoir released a torrent of water, raising fears of widespread damage and flooding in areas where tens of thousands of people live.

It's not clear what caused the breach in the Kakhovka dam, which was already damaged by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Around 40,000 people need to be evacuated, Ukraine’s deputy chief prosecutor Viktoriia Lytvynova said on Ukrainian television - 17,000 people in Ukraine-controlled territory west of the Dnipro River and 25,000 on the Russian-controlled east.

The dam had held back the Dnieper River – a long stretch of which has become a front line – in a Russian-occupied area in Kherson. Ukraine accused Russian forces of blowing up the major facility, while Russian officials blamed Ukrainian military strikes for the damage.

In this image, taken from a video released by the Ukrainian Presidential Office, water runs through a breakthrough in the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine.

Ukraine accused Russian forces of blowing up a major dam and hydroelectric power station in a part of southern Ukraine that Russia controls.