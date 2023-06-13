The stealth strategy giving Ukraine the edge in counter-offensive

Kyiv has launched repeated night-time assaults since its counter-offensive in the Zaporizhzhia region began a week ago. (file photo)

Ukrainian forces are taking advantage of Western-supplied night-vision equipment to attack under the cover of darkness, seizing villages and territory.

Kyiv has launched repeated night-time assaults since its counter-offensive in the Zaporizhzhia region began a week ago, triggering alarm among Russian war correspondents reporting the losses.

On Monday morning, Ukraine claimed to have captured Storozhov, a village near Velyka Novosilka. It came a day after it claimed to have liberated the villages of Neskuchny and Blahodatne and Makarivka, in the same area.

Later on Monday, Ukraine said it has retaken seven villages in total from Russian forces.

Meanwhile, a Russian train carrying fuel to the front lines appeared to have been blown up in a possible attack by partisans working behind enemy lines.

The Ukrainian military has refused to discuss tactics for the assaults, but the timing of the attacks on the villages suggests they have a tactical advantage after dark.

“Why is the war conducted at night? It’s as clear as day! ” Vladimir Sladkov, a Russian war correspondent, wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

“Imported equipment has amazing night optics. It can move, observe, and target, and correct the accuracy of fire. That’s why the enemy is choosing the night.”

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in the Zaporizhzhia region, suggested that the Ukrainian offensives came after dark to frustrate Russian air power and drones and “maximise the advantage from Western-supplied equipment and instruments”.

LIBKOS/AP Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut.

Leopard 2 tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles, which have both played a prominent role in the offensive so far, are known to have cutting-edge night sights.

Most Russian and Ukrainian tanks and armoured vehicles also have night-vision capabilities. However, some older Soviet-pattern systems operated by both sides, like unmodernised BMP infantry fighting vehicles and Strela-10 air defence systems, often have no night-vision capability at all.

The US began supplying Ukraine special forces with night-vision goggles (NVGs), including US$40,000 GPNVG goggles, as early as 2018.

Nato countries, including the US and Norway, have included night-vision devices in military aid packages since the full-scale invasion began last year, but have not specified the number or particular models provided.

But they have remained relatively scarce on the battlefield, with those available concentrated in a handful of select units in both the Russian and Ukrainian armies.

Ukraine’s apparent preference for night fighting in the Zaporizhzhia area may reflect the broader move to Nato equipment and tactics.

As a result, the military alliance’s training exercises are designed to reflect the fact that most combat missions are undertaken under the cover of darkness.

Teachings have been passed on to Ukraine’s troops through various training programmes, such as Britain’s Operation Interflex.

Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, a former commander of the 1st Royal Tank Regiment, said: “From an attacker’s perspective, you get the great advantage that you can move unseen. From a defender’s perspective, you get the fear of hearing tanks moving around in the dark and you just can’t see them.”

The cover of darkness also diminishes one of Russia’s most potent defensive weapons – its superior artillery and deep-fire capabilities.

While Moscow has an array of military-grade drones, its forces have relied largely on commercial unmanned aerial vehicles, such as the Chinese-made DJI Mavric, for reconnaissance.

Such drones are not fitted with night-vision capabilities, rendering them useless at night.

“This offers more opportunity to build surprise, with vehicles then pulling back and going to ground during the daytime to avoid an artillery response,” Justin Crump, of Sibylline, an intelligence and geopolitical risk firm, said.

However, according to some Ukrainian soldiers, the equipment is still a rarity on both sides.

“One group we worked with had a thermal scope, that’s it,” said a soldier in a special forces unit who has been involved in patrols behind Russian lines.

Some volunteers have tried to plug the gap by crowdfunding. Come Back Alive, a Ukrainian crowdfunding charity, says it has provided 9000 thermal and night-vision optics for the armed forces since 2014.

ATN, a Florida-based company that provides night scopes for hunters and law enforcement, said last year it had gained clearance to ship 9000 optics including binoculars and goggles to Ukraine.

Some volunteers have even procured expensive thermal imaging drones usually used by firefighters to locate people in burning buildings.

Commercial equipment comes with its own hazards, however.

While modern military NVGs use expensive “image intensifier tubes” to make the most of what ambient light is available, the most affordable commercial products use an infrared LED to illuminate the target.

That’s the same technology behind the very early night-vision systems used by some tanks in the Second World War.

It also happens to be “very visible to enemy night vision users” and “incredibly dangerous”, according to Night Fox, a UK-based producer that has warned customers not to buy its products for the war.

And while Ukraine might have a slight edge in night fighting, it certainly cannot claim absolute dominance.

Russia’s armed forces also field night-vision devices for vehicles, reconnaissance drones, and special forces, including the Catherine FC optic produced by the French company Thales. The T80BV tank in particular has a competitive night vision.

Accounts of the Wagner mercenary group’s tactics during the battle of Bakhmut emphasise groups of experienced mercenaries equipped with night-vision devices following behind the more poorly equipped assault units.

Last month, MOO Veche, a cultural heritage organisation that now fundraises for the war, thanked supporters for helping fund thermal imagers for various Russian units. It posted videos of night attacks on Ukrainian positions that it said were made possible by the donations, and appealed for more.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Macron, the French president, said he expected the offensive to last “weeks or even months”.