Belgian man fakes his own death to teach family a ‘life lesson’, arrives at funeral in helicopter

A Belgian TikToker faked his own death to teach his family a “life lesson” about valuing people while they’re alive – then showed up to his own “funeral” in a helicopter.

David Baerten, 45, said he was angry about how his family had grown apart.

“What I see in my family often hurts me,” he told The Times of London.

“I never get invited to anything. Nobody sees me. We all grew apart. I felt unappreciated.

“That’s why I wanted to give them a life lesson, and show them that you shouldn’t wait until someone is dead to meet up with them.”

Baerten’s wife and children were in on the stunt, according to The Times. One of his daughters wrote a tearful post on social media, appearing to confirm his death.

“Rest in peace Daddy. I will never stop thinking about you,” she wrote on TikTok ahead of the funeral.

“Why is life so unfair? Why you? You were going to be a grandfather, and you still had your whole life ahead of you. I love you! We love you! We will never forget you.”

A group of mourners gathered near Liege to pay their respects to Baerten. Instead, he flew in and welcomed everyone himself.

Online videos showed some stunned relatives running up to the helicopter while others stood in shock.

Baerten’s stunt drew mixed reactions on social media, but he seemed happy with the results.

“That proves who really cares about me,” he told The Times.

“Those who didn’t come, did contact me to meet up. So in a way I did win.”

