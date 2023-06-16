US man allegedly pushes tourists down 50m slope near famous Neuschwanstein castle in Germany

An American man has been arrested over the death of a US tourist and an assault on another near a castle in Germany after he allegedly pushed the two women down a steep slope.

The incident near the popular tourist attraction, happened on Wednesday (local time) near the Marienbruecke, a bridge over a gorge close to the castle that offers a famous view of Neuschwanstein.

The 30-year-old man met the two women, ages 21 and 22, on a hiking path and lured them onto a trail that leads to a viewpoint, police said in a statement.

He then “physically attacked” the younger woman, police said. When her companion tried to intervene, he choked her and pushed her down a steep slope.

telegraph The area in south Bavaria where the attack happened.

The assailant then appears to have attempted to sexually assault the 21-year-old before pushing her down the slope as well. She fell nearly 50 metres, ending up close to her friend.

A mountain rescue team reached both women. The 22-year-old was “responsive” and taken to a hospital, police said; a helicopter carried the 21-year-old to a different hospital with serious injuries, and she died there overnight.

The suspect left the scene but was arrested quickly nearby. Bystander video posted online showed police leading away a handcuffed man in a T-shirt, jeans and a baseball cap.

Frank Rumpenhorst/AP Marienbruecke is a bridge over a gorge that offers a famous view of castle Neuschwanstein.

Witness Eric Abneri, a recent business graduate from the University of Pittsburgh who shot the video, said the man appeared to have scratches across his face.

“He did not say a single word. He didn’t open his mouth; he didn’t mumble,” Abneri told The Associated Press. “He just walked with the police and that was it.”

Abneri said he and friends arrived at the scenic overlook as a helicopter arrived and they saw rescuers lower themselves down to the victims.

“I’m honestly absolutely stunned someone is still alive from this. It is like falling from the top of an absolute cliff,” he said.

Abneri described it as “a very, very difficult rescue because of those cliffs and because the helicopter came mere feet above the tree line at the top of the hill”.

“They did an unbelievable job,” he said.

Police said the man they arrested was American and described him as also a tourist; prosecutors said the women were fellow US citizens. The 22-year-old remained hospitalised Thursday, according to prosecutors.

Authorities didn’t identify either the suspect or the victims or give any further details.

Frank Rumpenhorst/AP People watch the Neuschwanstein castle, in Schwangau.

Police said a judge in nearby Kempten on Thursday ordered the suspect held pending a potential indictment – a process that can take months – and he was taken to jail. He is under investigation on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and a sexual offence.

Police said they and prosecutors were focusing on trying to reconstruct exactly what happened and called for any witnesses to come forward.

Neuschwanstein, located in southern Bavaria close to Austria's border, is one of Germany’s most popular tourist attractions.

It is the most famous of the castles built by King Ludwig II of Bavaria in the 19th century. Construction started in 1869 but was never completed. Ludwig died in 1886.

German media reported that a scuffle ensued after the man sexually assaulted the 21-year-old. When the 22-year-old intervened, the man strangled her and threw her 50m into a ravine below, the report said.

He then strangled the 21-year-old and pushed her in as well, BR reported.

The suspect was caught after a massive police operation involving 25 emergency vehicles on Wednesday afternoon and taken to a police station in nearby Fuessen, it added.

Neuschwanstein Castle, about 65 miles south-west of Munich, is one of the most popular destinations in Europe.

It is estimated about 1.4 million people visit the castle annually, and in the summer months the castle counts more than 6000 visitors on average daily.

State prosecutors did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

CORRECTION: This article has been updated to say the women were pushed down a steep slope. Initial reports were that the women were pushed off the bridge (Amended: June 16, 2023, 7.55am)