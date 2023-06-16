Russia puts gaunt soldiers captured at Azovstal steel plant on show trial

A court in Russia began the show trial of 22 Ukrainian soldiers who defended the Azovstal steel factory in Mariupol last year against the Russian army.

Observers said that the soldiers appeared malnourished and Ukrainian officials described the trial as another Russian war crime.

“Glossy prosecutors and dressed-up jurors with brilliant smiles ‘judge’ boys and girls who look like skeletons after concentration camp and torture,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Most of the 14 men and eight women on trial were thin with shaved heads. They wore dirty prison uniforms and stood in a glass cage at the back of the court in Rostov, a city in southern Russia. They have been accused of terrorism and face life sentences.

AP Ukrainian soldiers on trial at the Southern District Military Court.

The soldiers were alleged to have fought in Ukraine’s Azov Regiment that defended Azovstal for three months against Russian infantry assaults and bombing runs until finally surrendering in May 2022, a siege that has been lionised in Ukraine.

The regiment – named after the Sea of Azov which Mariupol sits beside – had links to neo-Nazis when it was first formed in 2014 as a private militia, but was brought under the control of the Ukrainian military and cleaned up.

The Kremlin regularly references the Azov Regiment’s past as proof that it is fighting Nazis in Ukraine.

Since surrendering, the Ukrainian soldiers have been held in different prisons, first in occupied Donetsk and then in Russia.

Conditions have been described as “inhuman” by freed prisoners. Russia has denied mistreating its prisoners.

Prisoner exchanges are common between Russia and Ukraine and some members of the Azov Regiment have been released, although analysts always said that it was likely that other members of the battalion would be put on trial by the Kremlin for propaganda purposes.