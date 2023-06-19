A talk with Germany's 'rightful king' who dreams of rebuilding its empire

Peter Fitzek, the self-proclaimed “king” of the Reich citizen movement, arrives at court on charges of fraud in 2016.

Deep in the spruce forests of eastern Germany a flag hangs above the gateway to a timber-framed courtyard.

At first glance, the sun-bleached banner could be that of the modern German republic. But, superimposed on the gold, red and black stripes is a rising sun.

The flag marks the entrance to the Königreich Deutschland (Kingdom of Germany), a pseudo-state that is attracting a growing number of Germans with its promise of a quixotic mix of self-sufficient farming, spiritual enlightenment – and monarchy.

Ruler and founder of this state is Peter Fitzek, a former chef who this month bought a 300-acre estate in Saxony at a reported price of €5.5 million (NZ$9.7m), leading him to boast that “our kingdom is now two and a half times the size of the Vatican”.

READ MORE:

* Five charged over plot to kidnap minister, stir civil unrest and overthrow German government

* Meet the German prince who plotted a putsch and wanted to be Kaiser

* 'Sovereign citizens' tying councils up with rates refusal and red tape

* 'Not under your jurisdiction': How the phenomenon known as 'pseudolaw' is clogging up courts



“This is our sovereign territory. The German republic has lost power here, they don’t interfere in our affairs,” he tells The Telegraph in his administrative capital at a former meat processing plant on the outskirts of the town of Wittenberg.

Life under a king is “the natural state of the German people,” states Fitzek, who had himself crowned in a ceremony in 2012 in which he donned a scarlet robe and carried a sword and staff.

Several hundred have signed up for citizenship of his realm, while Fitzek also offers spiritual healing seminars to a following of several thousand more adherents.

Jens Schlueter/Getty Images Peter Fitzek crowned himself “king” of the Reich citizen movement in 2012.

But he’s not done there.

The rightful territory of the kingdom “goes beyond the borders of modern Germany to include everything that belonged to the German empire in 1913,” he says before adding that he would only expand into countries like Poland “if the people there wanted it”.

One of the most influential figures in Germany’s growing Citizens of the Reich movement – a ramshackle movement that rejects the post-war German state – Fitzek is viewed as a danger by German authorities who describe him as a fanatic and a fraudster.

Germany’s BfV domestic intelligence agency has said that Fitzek’s claims to have set up an independent state are pure fantasy.

What is more, he is able to generate the funds for his land acquisitions through a simple trick: people who become subjects in his kingdom are encouraged to exchange their savings from euros into his fantasy currency, the Engelmark, giving him “money for nothing”.

Over the past year, Germany has become unsettled by potentially violent conspiracies within the Citizens of the Reich scene.

A group centred around a 75-year-old former teacher known in her inner circle as “the countess” allegedly planned to kidnap the German health minister and are currently on trial.

Meanwhile, a man of minor aristocratic stock called Heinrich XIII Prinz Reuss is sitting in jail on suspicion of leading a group who plotted to violently storm the German parliament.

Fitzek distances himself from these people and says his intentions are peaceful.

German authorities also say they have no evidence that his movement has planned violence.

The son of a digger driver who was raised in communist East Germany, 57-year-old Fitzek is an autodidact who claims to know German constitutional law backwards.

In his view, he is merely fulfilling the wishes of the authors of Germany’s post-war Basic Law, which was originally written as a provisional constitution in 1949 but which has never been replaced.

As long as Germans continue to live under the Basic Law they continue to live under the yoke of American occupation, he says.

He is clear however that he has a higher calling. “I am a tool of God,” he says.

“The inspiration for the state’s constitution came through God, I just dictated it,” he says, fixing the Telegraph with his intense blue eyes.

At another point, he implies that he is a reborn Babylonian king and that he has the power of prophecy. Germany has just three years to save itself from a takeover by Satanists, he warns.

At the end of the conversation he says that he has “great respect for Jews as people of the book, but unfortunately very many satanists disguise themselves as Jews”.

Inside Fitzek’s land, people can open accounts with the Reichsbank, take out insurance with a health insurance company and even work for a state-owned company that sells “emissions-free” heating systems.

A shop inside the building is stocked with esoteric literature, Königreich Deutschland towels and organic toiletries. Not on sale is cow’s milk. Pasteurisation is bad for one’s health “because it kills all the bacteria,” one of Fitzek’s assistants explains.

People who have joined his pseudo-kingdom deny that there is anything about it to trouble Germany authorities. They also insist that they don’t see Fitzek as an all-powerful ruler.

Marc, a former aeronautical engineer who gave up his career to join the kingdom, says he is confident that Fitzek’s currency is safer than the euro.

“The currency is linked to property with hard value making it stable,” he says, explaining that his motivation for joining was “the promise of an interest-free financial system”.

“This isn’t about a cult of Peter, it is about an idea” says one young woman, who describes herself as a spiritual healer. “He is just the one who came to pave the way.”

The woman says that she became interested in the movement during the pandemic, mentioning vaccine mandates for health workers as one example of what she describes as “constant infringements on our rights”.

“People are being pushed into a corner out there,” she says.