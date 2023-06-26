Newsable: "Putin is probably at his weakest", expert weighs in on Wagner rebellion saga

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ.

In stunning u-turns from both sides, that occurred almost as quickly as they started, the Wagner Group’s rebellion against Russian authorities has ended up with criminal charges dropped against the organisation.

So what are the implications of the bizarre saga?

Newsable speaks with professor of international relations, Robert Patman, and below is an edited transcript of part of the interview – which you can listen to in full via the player above.

Will this do anything to affect Putin’s standing amongst the Russian public?

I think Putin is probably at his weakest in his 22, 23 years in power, [and] I think two things have signalled his weakening.

First of all, we’ve a limited mutiny [and] Putin in the course of what appeared to be a coup, denounced Prigozhin as a traitor. But the terms of the deal he’s reached - Prigozhin and his followers in Wagner are completely exonerated legally. They don’t face any legal charges. So Putin has done a spectacular u-turn. Accusing someone of treason and then saying oh no I was wrong, you can go free.

How close were we to a full-on Wagner takeover?

Well.. Prigozhin captured Rostov. Which is the centre of [Russian] military operations for the invasion of Ukraine. A city of more than million people [and] they got absolutely no opposition. They just took over the whole city without any resistance, and they were making rapid progress towards Moscow - they stopped their advance 200 kilometres short.

According to reports, many of Prigozhin’s followers in Wagner were quite demoralised by the fact he turned back and made a deal. They felt Putin was there for the taking.

Newsable is Stuff's daily news podcast, wrapping up what's worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning.